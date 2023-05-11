Can you keep in the fairway in Volume 2 of Regions Tradition trivia?

We kicked off our coverage of the Regions Tradition for 2023 with a bit of harder-than-some-expected trivia about the tournament. Now, let’s see what you really know.

If you didn’t take the first quiz, fear not: You can find it here and see how you do.

For more than 30 years, the Regions Tradition, has benefited the Birmingham area, raising more than $21 million for charities and annually generating more than $25 million in economic impact. First round play began today, with the final round scheduled for Sunday, May 14.

A golfer blasts out of the bunker Thursday at the Regions Tradition. (contributed) Golfers go through drills on the putting green at Greystone Golf & Country Club on Thursday. (contributed) An ever-popular spot at the Regions Tradition. (contributed)

Here are some recent beneficiaries of the Regions Tradition:

Children’s of Alabama – The tournament’s primary beneficiary, Birmingham-based Children’s is a regional provider of children’s health care. Since 1911, the hospital has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children. Ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. It is one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the United States.

Fellowship House – The Fellowship House, a 2016 recipient, is a recovery program.

Magic Moments – The nonprofit, a 2020 recipient, is coming up with new ways to make memories for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

On River Time – On River Time, a 2020 recipient, provides experiences for survivors of abuse and neglect.

But what do you really know about one of the largest and most significant events that Regions sponsors?

Regions Tradition facts Tickets available at regionstradition.com

Tournament dates: May 10-14, 2023.

Tickets: $25, good any one day.

Children 18 and younger admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Total purse: $2.5 million.

Winner’s purse: $375,000.

Field: 78 players.

Format: 72-hole competition, no cut.

Defending champion: Steve Stricker.

Tournament site, 2022-2032: Greystone Golf & Country Club.

This story originally was published on Regions Bank’s Doing More Today website. Alabama Power is among the supporters of the Regions Tradition.