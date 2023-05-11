Can’t Miss Alabama: Celebrate Mother’s Day with festive entertainment

American Theatre Guild presents ‘On Your Feet!’

“On Your Feet!” is the original musical based on the life of the 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The score is made up of some of their most loved songs, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” “On Your Feet” is the sixth and final production in the 2022-23 Broadway in Birmingham Series. Performances are underway through Sunday, May 14, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Get tickets at Birmingham in Broadway.

Magic City Wine Fest

Enjoy the soothing sounds of live music while drinking wine and beer specific to a certain region at Magic City Wine Fest. Restaurants will also have food available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket will go to benefit Railroad Park. The festival is rain or shine Saturday, May 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. No refunds will be given. The event is appropriate for ages 21 and older. Railroad Park is at 1600 First Ave. South in Birmingham. Stay updated on Facebook.

Power Run

It’s time again for the annual Alabama Power Service Organization 5k Run/Walk plus the Half-Mile Kids Fun Run. The family event will be at Veterans Park in Hoover Saturday, May 13, at 8 a.m. There will be food trucks, sponsor tents, inflatables and face painting. Awards will be presented for winners in each age bracket. Volunteers are welcome. Proceeds will go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Central Alabama. Veterans Park is at 4800 Valleydale Road in Birmingham. Registration is required.

Mother’s Day celebrations

Regions Tradition

The Regions Tradition is underway through Sunday, May 14, at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover. Chuck Leavell, legendary keyboardist and musical director of the Rolling Stones, will perform live on Saturday immediately following play at approximately 4 p.m. at the White Claw Watering Hole (Hole 10). The Alabama native was a member of the Allman Brothers Band and has recorded and collaborated with Eric Clapton, John Mayer, George Harrison, The Black Crowes, the Rolling Stones, Widespread Panic and Blues Traveler. A tournament ticket is needed to attend the performance. Click here for the complete schedule. Follow this link for ticket information or email [email protected]. Stay current through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The venue is at 4100 Greystone Drive.

Renew Our Rivers

Renew Our Rivers (ROR) is a national award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways.

Upcoming cleanups:

Lake Mitchell (Coosa River) cleanup is Saturday, May 13. For more information, contact Dale Vann at 205-910-3713.

Smith Lake (Walker County) cleanup is May 16-17. For more information, contact Roger Treglown at 205-300-5253.

Cleanup supplies will be provided. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Montgomery Ballet spring concerts

The Montgomery Ballet will showcase two one-act ballets at its spring concert, featuring a combination of classical and contemporary works. “Le Conservatoire,” by August Bournonville, is a classic ballet that showcases the beauty, grace and technical skills of Montgomery Ballet’s dancers. “Lights” is an innovative contemporary work created by Montgomery Ballet’s artistic director, Danny Mitsios, and curated by Jake Pughe of Gravity MGM. The piece explores the ever-exchanging energy between humans, with the idea that one light can change everything. “Lights” was inspired by the concept that in a lit room, one dark energy can’t be seen, but in a completely dark room, one light energy can be seen.

Venues are:

May 12-13, 6 p.m., Montgomery Ballet, 1044 East Fairview Ave.

May 17, 6 p.m., The Chapel at the Waters, 1 Chapel Hill St. on Pike Road.

For more information, email [email protected], call 334-721-3687 or visit montgomeryballet.org.

The Montgomery Ballet will feature two ballets in two venues May 12-13 and May 17. (Montgomery Ballet) The Montgomery Ballet will feature two ballets in two venues May 12-13 and May 17. (Montgomery Ballet)

Birmingham Stallions

The Birmingham Stallions will face the Houston Gamblers Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Click here for the complete schedule. Buy tickets here. Follow the Birmingham Stallions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Birmingham Barons

The Birmingham Barons will battle the Pensacola Blue Wahoos through Sunday, May 14. Follow this link for the complete schedule, updates, promotions and giveaways. Regions Field is a cashless facility. Credit and debit cards will be accepted at the Joe Drake Ticket Office, the Barons Sports Depot and all concession stands at Regions Field. Alabama Power is supporting the event. Get tickets online.