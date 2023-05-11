James Spann: Mix of sun, storms for Alabama through the weekend

James Spann sees more muggy days for Alabama, with occasional showers and storms from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

MUGGY MAY DAYS: The weather transition continues from the active, changeable days of spring to the stagnant days of summer across Alabama. We don’t expect much change through Friday as a blanket of moist air remains parked over the state. The sun will be out at times, highs will be in the 80s, and showers and storms will form during the afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for the southern two-thirds of Alabama today, from Birmingham south. Like recent days, heavier thunderstorms will be capable of producing hail and strong, gusty winds. They will also be efficient rain producers, with some flooding possible in spots. The chance of any one spot across Alabama seeing rain today and Friday is 55-65%.

THE WEEKEND: The upper ridge will be a tad stronger and the air a bit more stable. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs between 88 and 91 degrees. Scattered storms will still form; the chance of any one specific place seeing rain both days is around 35%.

NEXT WEEK: Warm, humid weather continues through the first half of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms; there is some chance drier air could filter into the state Thursday and Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1934: A tremendous dust storm affected the Plains as the Dust Bowl era was in full swing. According to The New York Times, dust “lodged itself in the eyes and throats of weeping and coughing New Yorkers,” and even ships 300 miles offshore had sawdust collect on their decks.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: A terrifying F5 tornado ripped through downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people and injuring nearly 600 more. More than 850 homes, 600 businesses and 2,000 cars were destroyed or severely damaged. Losses were estimated at $41 million. The tornado was the deadliest in Texas history.

