James Spann: Strong storms approaching west Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: A thunderstorm is over the northeast corner of Alabama at mid-afternoon; the rest of the state is dry, warm and humid, with temperatures in the 80s. We are watching a line of strong to severe thunderstorms over central Mississippi; these will enter the western counties of Alabama later today with potential for strong, damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms through tonight.

Storms will diminish late tonight. Friday will be another warm, humid day with scattered showers and storms; the high will be in the mid 80s for most places.

THE WEEKEND: The upper ridge will be a tad stronger and the air a bit more stable. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs between 88 and 91 degrees. Scattered storms will still form; the chance of any one place seeing rain both days is around 35%.

NEXT WEEK: Warm, humid weather continues through the first half of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms; there is a decent chance drier air could filter into the state Thursday and Friday. ON THIS DATE IN 1934: A tremendous dust storm affected the Plains as the Dust Bowl era was in full swing. According to The New York Times, dust “lodged itself in the eyes and throats of weeping and coughing New Yorkers,” and even ships 300 miles offshore had sawdust collect on their decks.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: A terrifying F5 tornado ripped through downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people and injuring nearly 600 more. More than 850 homes, 600 businesses and 2,000 cars were destroyed or severely damaged. Losses were estimated at $41 million. The tornado was the deadliest in Texas history.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.