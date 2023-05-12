It’s no secret that Alabama is full of beautiful places.

Whether you’re visiting the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in its north, the gorgeous, white sand beaches of its coastline or one of the dozens of one-of-a-kind forests, parks or noteworthy spots in between, the state is known as “Alabama the Beautiful” for a very good reason.

That said, when there are so many beautiful places close by, it can be hard to decide which one to visit first. That’s why we wanted to spotlight five of the standout places the state has to offer. They’re by no means the only beautiful places in Alabama – that’s a never-ending list – but they’re a good place to start if you’re looking to head off on a road trip with a scenic destination.

Majestic Caverns

5181 Desoto Caverns Parkway, Childersburg

If you’re looking for a beautiful place unlike any other in the state – or nation, for that matter – look no further than Majestic Caverns in Childersburg. The historic caverns offer guests a chance to explore and learn more about the one-of-a-kind formations, including the hanging draperies, Onyx columns and an awe-inspiring healing cathedral, which make this a natural wonder and sight-to-behold for all who visit.

In addition to the hourlong guided tour, Majestic Caverns offers plenty of attractions and entertainment on site that the whole family can enjoy, including forge demonstrations, fire juggling, magic shows, gemstone panning, mini golf, a lost trail maze and rides on the Destiny Express Train. There’s a cafe, so you can grab a salad, slice of pizza or something sweet to eat.

For more information, visit the Majestic Caverns website.

Take a look at 5 of Alabama’s most beautiful places from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Spring Park

Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia

Spring Park in Tuscumbia is the perfect setting for an afternoon spent relaxing in the sun, thanks to the natural beauty and charming location within the city’s quaint downtown. The park’s focal point is a 50-foot-tall waterfall that runs over sandstone rocks into a scenic lake that features a jet fountain. If you stick around until dusk, there’s a water show with lights and music.

The waterfall and fountain are only part of Spring Park’s appeal. There are also fishing and walking trails to explore as well as a playground, carousel and small train that runs through the park, offering entertainment for the youngest visitors to enjoy. Spring Park hosts a variety of festivals and community events throughout the year.

For more information, visit the city of Tuscumbia’s website.

One of the highlights of hiking the Walls of Jericho is this hidden waterfall surrounded by a natural amphitheater of gorgeous limestone. (Kirsten Luce) Steve Dow of Madison pauses in Turkey Creek to take a picture near the Walls of Jericho. (Jerry Ayres) Steve Welstead, left, enjoys the view at the Walls of Jericho as his hiking partner Steve Dow watches his steps on the rocks below. (Jerry Ayres)

Walls of Jericho

Estillfork

For those looking to fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Alabama while getting some exercise in the process, a visit to the Walls of Jericho is an absolute must, thanks to the striking limestone bluffs, picturesque coves and lush forest filled with wildlife you can find within more than 20,000 acres of wilderness.

To get a good look at all its different scenic landscapes, the Walls of Jericho is best viewed by a 6-mile hiking trail that takes visitors through dense woodlands along Hurricane and Turkey creeks to reach a hidden waterfall surrounded by a natural amphitheater of gorgeous limestone. While it’s well worth the effort, the hike is considered difficult and may not be suitable for some. There are also camping, horseback riding and birdwatching opportunities for guests to enjoy.

For more information, visit the Walls of Jericho website.

Alabama’s Gulf beaches

You can’t make a list of Alabama’s most beautiful places without mentioning its one-of-a-kind beaches that attract tourists from all over the country. Whether you’re headed to Fort Morgan, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores or one of the many other seaside towns along the state’s shoreline, you’re bound to be surrounded by white sand, crystal waters and some of the most dazzling sunsets you’ll ever see.

Of course, there’s more to do at Alabama’s beaches than just sit with your toes in the sand – though we can certainly see the appeal in that. You can see all that the state’s coastlines have to offer with a day spent fishing, relaxing, or both, while out on the water or by exploring the area by land at Gulf State Park, which is home to seven ecosystems.

For more information, visit the Gulf Shores website.

Bald Rock at Cheaha State Park

19644 Alabama State Route 281, Delta

If a panoramic view is what you’re after, look no further than Cheaha State Park. Its easily accessible boardwalk to the outlook at Bald Rock, the highest point in the state, offers visitors a bird’s-eye view of the 2,799 acres of boulders, ancient trees and wilderness that make up the park.

Of course, Bald Rock is not the only scenic spot in the park. Several hiking routes, including the Pulpit Rock Trail and Mountain Laurel Trail, are available for those looking to see the sights of Cheaha State Park while trekking the area by foot. In addition, several seasonal waterfalls, including Laurel Falls and CCC Reservoir Falls, are worth a visit. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, grab a meal at the Cliffside Restaurant, which also offers a breathtaking view.

For more information, visit the Cheaha State Park website.