James Spann: Hottest weekend so far this year ahead for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a hot, humid weekend for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have some lingering light rain early this morning across parts of north and east Alabama, but most of the state is dry with a cloudy sky and temperatures in the 60s. Today will be another warm, humid day with a mix of sun and clouds along with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. The high will be in the mid to upper 80s for most communities; the average high for Birmingham on May 12 is 81.

The upper ridge will be a tad stronger over the weekend, and we project highs between 88 and 91 degrees Saturday and Sunday, making it the hottest weekend so far this year. The sky will be partly sunny, and odds of any one spot seeing a shower or storm are around 30% both days. Most of the scattered showers will come from 2 until 9 p.m.

NEXT WEEK: The overall pattern won’t change much, but models continue to hint we might have a couple of days with lower humidity toward the middle of the week. On most days, we will still have to deal with the usual risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s.

DID YOU KNOW? As we go through the summer, it is helpful to know the official definition of a severe thunderstorm. In order to be considered severe, the storm must have 58 mph winds or greater, or 1-inch diameter hail or larger. Severe thunderstorm criteria has nothing to do with lightning, heavy rain or creepy-looking clouds. If that was the case, it would be all warnings, all the time, every summer afternoon. But, for most summer storms, lightning is the biggest issue. When thunder roars, get indoors — even if it’s not raining.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: A towering F1 tornado ripped its way through the middle of Miami, Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach right after lunch, smashing cars and windows, tossing trees skyward and scaring the dickens out of thousands of people.

