This Buttermilk Fried Chicken is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

When you think “fine dining,” it’s probably not “fried chicken” that first comes to mind.

But at Café Dupont in downtown Birmingham, they’ve spent more than a decade showcasing Buttermilk-Fried Chicken on the restaurant’s menu alongside more intricate and creative dishes. It’s been on the menu since the beginning and has built such a following it will never be removed.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken at Café Dupont is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

The fried chicken breast is served on a bed of truffled cream potatoes, a seasonal vegetable and a lemon basil beurre blanc sauce that elevates a Southern favorite to fine dining levels.

The dish has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.