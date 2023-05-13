Scott Martin: Very warm weekend for Alabama, with isolated to scattered storms possible

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THIS WEEKEND: We’re getting a sneak preview of summer in Alabama. Each day this weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon to early evening. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Troughing will start to take over the weather pattern over the East Coast, which will affect our weather as well. Monday will continue what we’ve seen through the weekend, with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s. Tuesday will be about the same, but temperatures will begin to cool off just a bit thanks to the deepening trough. Look for isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be pretty much the same, with isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms and highs in the 80s. On Friday we’ll have a front to our north trying to push into the state, but it looks to stay just to our north throughout the day. We’ll keep the standard chance of isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the 80s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1930: A man was killed when caught in an open field during a hailstorm northwest of Lubbock, Texas. It was the first, and perhaps the only, authentic death by hail in U.S. weather records.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.