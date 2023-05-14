Scottsboro, Alabama’s ‘Artlady’: ‘Creativity overflows into so much that we do here’

She’s a teacher, a historian, an unofficial counselor and a community leader, but Sonya Clemons is probably best known as the Artlady. She earned her moniker by painting murals throughout north Alabama, transforming blank walls into beautiful pieces that tell the stories of individual communities and their identities.

Born in Huntsville, Clemons has lived in Scottsboro since 1990. Her body of work is all about Southern culture. Most recently, she was commissioned to create a piece of art for the 92nd Anniversary Commemoration of the Scottsboro Boys, which is on display at the Scottsboro Boys Museum. No matter what surface she’s painting on – walls, city sidewalks, a simple canvas – she creates images that are full of color and life.

The Artlady brings that same color and life into the work she does in the community. Seven years ago, Clemons created a grant-winning arts program for Scottsboro’s Drug Court. She teaches art classes for those in the recovery community and their families. It’s proven to be a genuine path toward healing.

This is Alabama (TIA) asked Clemons who inspires her, why she loves her home state, and more:

TIA: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Sonya Clemons: All of the interesting people, nature, food, art. I incorporate a lot about our state into my art, and I love learning the quirky facts and tidbits of trivia that I had not realized before. A perfect example? While doing research recently for a future project, I learned that the first industry in Stevenson, Alabama, before 1900, was a butter dish factory. I enjoy bringing these sometimes almost-forgotten things back to life.

Sonya Clemons’ art is all about Southern culture, history and community. (courtesy of Sonya Clemons) Sonya Clemons finds Alabamians to be very supportive of the arts. (courtesy of Sonya Clemons)

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you and why.

Clemons: John Graham, our presiding Circuit Court judge in Jackson County, is a great example of a well-respected public servant. He values the lives of people and the integrity of the law, and I have witnessed him work for the betterment of our community.

Outside of the courthouse, he is an encourager and believer that anything is possible if one tries. He has inspired me to take hold of new opportunities and overcome fears. And he has a sense of humor, so there ya go.

TIA: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit your hometown?

Clemons: Payne’s, of course, on the square in downtown Scottsboro. Established in 1869, it’s one of the oldest continuously operated retail establishments in Alabama. It still holds true to the retro vibe as a soda fountain and sandwich shop, specializing in red slaw hot dogs and ice cream. They are very supportive of the community and are just great all around.

TIA: What is one thing that people across the country should know about Alabama?

Clemons: We are so creative! So much diverse art, and music, and food, and literature, and … and …! I mean, Alabama just swept the Oscars pretty much, right? The people of Alabama are so supportive of the arts. I mean, I’m sitting here talking to you as the Artlady, for example. Creativity just overflows into so much that we do here.

TIA: What is a place you would like to visit and why?

Clemons: Dismals Canyon at night to see glow worms. Need I say more?

