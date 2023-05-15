James Spann: Another hot, humid day for Alabama, with a few storms this afternoon

James Spann forecasts another hot day for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

SUMMER PATTERN CONTINUES: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today; expect a high between 88 and 92 degrees with a few pop-up showers or storms. The chance of any one spot seeing rain is around 30%, and most of the showers will come from 2 until 9 p.m.

We expect an increase in the coverage of showers and thunderstorms across Alabama Tuesday ahead of a surface front, and the Storm Prediction Center has the northeast corner of the state in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms.

Heavier thunderstorms across northeast Alabama could produce hail and strong winds; there is no tornado threat. Otherwise, Tuesday will be occasionally cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and storms; the high will be in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Heat levels come down over the latter half of the week, with highs closer to 80 degrees. The highest coverage of showers and storms will shift into south Alabama as the surface front sags southward. Still, a few widely scattered showers can’t be ruled out across the northern half of the state on these three days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A more meaningful front will bring the chance of a few passing showers or storms Saturday (no all-day rain), followed by a dry, continental air mass Sunday with lower humidity and a sunny sky. Highs will remain close to 80 degrees, a bit below average for mid to late May in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Dry air stays in place for the first half of the week; a few scattered showers could return by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be generally in the 80s, with lows in the 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: An F4 tornado killed 20 people in Silverton, Texas. A 5,000-pound gasoline storage tank was reportedly carried 1.5 miles and dropped into a lake. Residents said the tornado looked like red sand, boiling and rumbling.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: The worst ice jam flooding of memory for longtime residents took place along the Kuskokwim River and Yukon River in Alaska. It was the first time since 1890 that the two rivers “flowed as one.” The towns of Oscarville and Napaskiak were entirely inundated.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.