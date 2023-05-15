James Spann: Sun, heat, scattered storms for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: On this hot May afternoon we have random, scattered showers and thunderstorms over the northern half of Alabama, slowing moving southward. Heavier storms are producing small hail and gusty winds. Away from the storms, the sky is partly to mostly sunny with temperatures generally in the low 90s. For some places today is the hottest day so far this year.

We aren’t expecting much change Tuesday; expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active during the afternoon and evening. The high will be between 86 and 90 degrees for most communities.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Heat levels come down over the latter half of the week, with highs closer to 80 degrees. The highest coverage of showers and storms should shift into south Alabama as the surface front sags southward. Still, a few scattered showers or storms can’t be ruled out across the northern half of the state on these three days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A more meaningful front will bring the chance of a few passing showers or storms Saturday (no all-day rain), followed by a dry, continental air mass Sunday with lower humidity and a sunny sky. Highs will remain close to 80 degrees, a bit below average for mid to late May in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Dry air stays in place for the first half of the week; a few scattered showers could return by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be generally in the 80s, with lows in the 60s. ON THIS DATE IN 1957: An F4 tornado killed 20 people in Silverton, Texas. A 5,000-pound gasoline storage tank was reportedly carried 1.5 miles and dropped into a lake. Residents said the tornado looked like red sand, boiling and rumbling.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: The worst ice jam flooding of memory for longtime residents took place along the Kuskokwim River and Yukon River in Alaska. It was the first time since 1890 that the two rivers “flowed as one.” The towns of Oscarville and Napaskiak were entirely inundated.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.