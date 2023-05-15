People of Alabama: Aki Dale of Hoover
What brought you to Alabama?
“I always tell this to everyone: My husband imported me. He was stationed in Japan. I’m originally from Okinawa. When he was stationed, we were friends for maybe like a year or two. One day, we just liked each other. It was so wild. I moved a month later to be with him. Back in 2017, we came back to Alabama. He’s from Russellville. Moving here, I didn’t know nobody. I felt very lonely for first time. Also, being Asian was really hard, especially the first store I worked. I cried for the first month because I think I have an accent. It was hard for them to understand. I have a thicker skin now. I even tell them, ‘Hey, I have an accent. If you don’t understand me, tell me.’ I want to have a clear communication with everybody. I don’t feel lonely anymore because I can make a change. I don’t have to wait. I’m an ambassador for myself. I’m an advocate for me. I tell everyone, ‘Hey, I’m Aki. I’m from Japan,’ so people don’t have to be like, ‘Where are you from?’” – Aki Dale of Hoover
Dale says Alabama is now a part of her, thanks to more people she has met and Southern hospitality.
“Alabama is like a second home. I feel like I’m rooting myself in this state. It’s becoming comforting to me because if I go to any other state and come back to Alabama, I feel like home. The people make it home to me, the people I have around me.”
Those people include her best friend who is a huge Alabama fan. Dale and her husband are Auburn fans.
“That’s one thing that I’ve experienced that is like a super Alabama thing. He always told me about it, and I never really like believed it. It’s serious. That’s on my bucket list. I want to go to the Iron Bowl. I want to be in that moment. It might be really crazy.”
These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama News Center partnership.