Alabama Master Naturalist program provides hands-on environmental education

Looking to take an educational journey into the amazing world of Alabama nature? Become an Alabama Master Naturalist.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Alabama Master Naturalist (AMN) program is designed to develop stewards of nature and a corps of volunteers who can spread a wealth of knowledge about Alabama’s environment.

Any full-time or part-time Alabama resident can participate in the program, which offers much more than an expert lesson about the natural wonders of the state, said Alabama Extension Wildlife Specialist Wesley Anderson.

“Anyone who has interest in nature, enjoys the outdoors and has a desire to help with natural resource management and conservation is a perfect candidate to become an Alabama Master Naturalist,” Anderson said. “AMN strives to promote awareness, understanding and respect of Alabama’s natural world to the state’s residents and visitors through science-based information and research.”

In 2022, AMN reached approximately 18,000 people through outreach efforts. Program participants manage more than 2,300 privately owned properties in Alabama.

Anderson said interest is growing in learning more about wildlife and natural resources. Some outdoor enthusiasts choose to drive to other states for the opportunity to participate in similar programs. But AMN enrollees receive customized lessons and contribute directly to their home state.

The curriculum

The road to AMN certification is a three-step process. The first step is completing a training course, which is self-paced, allowing enrollees to take as much time as they need to achieve completion.

“AMN course content covers everything from ecological concepts, herpetology, citizen science and research skills,” Anderson said.

Although still in production, AMN training will soon go online where participants can enroll and fill out certification information. “Across the 22-lecture online course, participants will learn about many facets of Alabama’s natural history and what it means to be a naturalist,” Anderson said. The online course is expected to be available later this year.

The second component of the AMN curriculum is a two-day field trip, often conducted in coordination with Alabama State Parks.

Similar to the Extension Master Gardener program, achieving and maintaining AMN status requires 30 volunteer hours annually. These hours include performing important conservation and outdoor work around the state. Volunteerism is a vital part of the program and the requirement reinforces this component, Anderson said.

Those interested in the AMN program can contact Anderson for more information. There is a $135 registration fee, plus the program requires two texts that should be purchased prior to starting the course. They are: Southern Wonder: Alabama’s Surprising Biodiversity by R. Scot Duncan, and A Sand County Almanac: And Sketches Here and There by Aldo Leopold.

Upcoming AMN-related events, volunteer information and other resources can be found on the AMN Facebook page.

This story originally appeared on the website of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.