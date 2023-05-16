James Spann: Classic mix of sun, storms in Alabama this afternoon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: A band of strong thunderstorms continues to move through east and central Alabama this afternoon with heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lots of lightning. But for other parts of the state, the sky is mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered storms will fade away after sunset; the low will be in the 60s.

The Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for much of central and south Alabama Wednesday; like today, storms that form could produce some hail and strong, gusty winds.

Heat levels come down Wednesday; the high will be close to 80 over north Alabama, with low to mid 80s for the southern counties of the state. Scattered showers and storms remain possible statewide Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds both days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface front will move through the state Saturday, so the risk of a passing shower or storm will stay in the forecast. Otherwise, the sky will be occasionally cloudy with a high close to 80. A drier air mass will drop into the state Sunday with lower humidity and a mostly sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK: Model guidance is now suggesting moist air will try and return Monday, and we will insert the chance of widely scattered showers. The rest of the week looks fairly quiet with a few isolated showers daily and highs in the 80s. There’s no sign of any organized severe weather threat, and it looks like we can pretty much stick a fork in the tornado season.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: An unyielding spring storm dumped heavy snow across the Front Range in Colorado. High winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph produced blizzard conditions at times. The Foothills received 1 to 2 feet of snow with 4 to 12 inches along the Foothills.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced severe weather in the south-central U.S. Thunderstorms spawned 20 tornadoes, and there were 180 reports of large hail and damaging winds. A tornado in Cleburne, Texas, caused $30 million damage. A violent F-4 tornado touched down near Brackettville, Texas, and a strong F-3 tornado killed one person and injured 28 others at Jarrell, Texas.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.