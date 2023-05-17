14 safety tips to prevent electrical hazards in the home

Whether at work or at home, safety is always top of mind for us at Alabama Power.

Keeping you and your family safe is a top priority. In the spirit of National Electrical Safety Month this May, we invite you to refresh your knowledge and know-how when it comes to maintaining electrical safety on a regular basis. Here are ways to double-check your home and habits to minimize risk and help prevent electrical incidents from happening.

In the living room and bedrooms

Let’s talk outlets:

Test all ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) – special outlets with “test” and “reset” buttons – to make sure they function properly. These outlets are ultra-sensitive to water and will cut power to the device in milliseconds if any risk is detected.

Check that all cover plates are in good condition – replace missing or cracked plates.

Use plastic safety covers or tamper-resistant outlets if you have young children.

Call an electrician if any outlet is warm to the touch or makes buzzing or crackling sounds.

Don’t overload outlets. Remember, a power strip only adds more outlets – it doesn’t change the amount of power that one outlet can provide.

Plastic safety covers protect babies and young children from electrical outlets. (Getty Images) Replace any cover plates missing from electrical outlets. (Getty Images)

Let’s talk wires:

Keep cords away from walking areas to prevent tripping, and do not allow furniture to press on or sit on cords.

Make sure cords are not frayed, dented or damaged in any way.

Check for tightly wrapped cords: This can lead to overheating and can be a fire risk.

Extension cords should be used only temporarily or intermittently – not on a permanent basis.

Extension cords should be plugged directly into a wall outlet – not an outlet on a power strip.

Never double up when it comes to using extension cords; combining two cords can cause overheating and be a fire hazard.

In the kitchen

Keep appliances away from water.

Don’t switch the garbage disposal on or off with wet hands.

To avoid overheating, be sure your appliances have plenty of space around them for air circulation.

Make sure the exhaust fans of appliances are clean, which can help prevent overheating or accumulating dangerous gases.

Turn off appliances before unplugging them. Never pull on a cord to unplug any electrical device, including phone chargers, lamps and appliances.

The bottom line is, when it comes to preventing incidents, safety and electricity must go hand in hand. These tips from Alabama Power can help safeguard your home and protect against electrical hazards. Review these suggestions as a checklist with your family and practice them together. But don’t stop there – check out more Alabama Power safety tips to help protect you and your family.