James Spann: Scattered strong storms continue across Alabama this afternoon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Scattered strong thunderstorms continue to form across Alabama this afternoon with heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lots of lightning. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end, marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for the southern two-thirds of the state through the evening. At one point, southern Clarke County in southwest Alabama was under a tornado warning today; the warning was issued based on a report from Clarke County EMA of a tornado at Jackson. There is no tornado damage there, and we are trying to find out exactly who made the report. Tornado formation is very unlikely today with the current wind profiles.

Storms will fade tonight after sunset.

Scattered showers and storms are likely again Wednesday, but they should be a little fewer in number Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is below average for mid-May in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface front will pass through the state Saturday, and a few passing showers or thunderstorms are likely. It won’t rain all day, and it won’t rain everywhere. Saturday’s high will remain close to 80 degrees. A drier, continental air mass will drop into the state Sunday with lower humidity and a mostly sunny sky. The high will be in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A few isolated afternoon showers can’t be ruled out, but for now it looks like much of next week will be dry with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the 60s.

TROPICS: While the hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1, the National Hurricane Center is already issuing seven-day outlooks for the Atlantic basin. All is quiet for now.

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: An estimated F5 tornado tracked 100 miles through northeastern Kansas and extreme southeastern Nebraska. Seneca, Oneida, Sabetha and Reserve, Kansas, sustained severe damage. While passing through Reserve, the tornado was 2 miles wide. Twenty-five people were killed and 200 were injured.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: A reading of 12 degrees at Mauna Kea Observatory established a record low for the state of Hawaii.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.