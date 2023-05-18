11 tips to prevent electrical hazards in the basement and outdoors

The main living spaces of a home can be places where people most frequently come into contact with electricity. But avoiding electrical hazards is equally important in basements or outdoors. Alabama Power offers these tips during National Electrical Safety Month this May.

In the basement

Label your breaker box correctly, so anyone can access what they need during a potential emergency.

Replace breakers that regularly trip. This could be a sign the circuits are overloaded or other electrical hazards may exist.

If you don’t already know, ask your electrician if your home is protected by arc fault circuit interrupters, or AFCIs. These safety devices replace standard breakers and greatly reduce the risk of an electrical fire.

Make sure everyone in your family who is of proper age knows where the main breaker is located, to turn off power to the home in an emergency.

In outdoor spaces

If you’re using electricity outside where it may be wet – such as when replacing outdoor light bulbs or trimming trees – always wear shoes with rubber soles.

Mylar balloons are festive, but keep in mind their silvery, metallic coating makes them dangerous around power lines.

Make sure your outdoor power outlets have waterproof covers that close automatically.

Use only specifically marked outdoor extension cords outside.

If you want to dig or excavate, call Alabama 811 or 800-292-8525 before taking any action. Get more information here.

Never touch a guy wire – these are tension cables that keep freestanding structures, such as utility poles, stable.

Stay away from pad-mounted transformer boxes. These boxes contain high-voltage cables and should always be locked. If you see an unlocked transformer box, call Alabama Power or your local utility company, or 911.

To learn more about how to avoid electrical hazards and keep your family and home safe, check out Alabama Power’s entire safety section.