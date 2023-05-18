8 of the best bagel shops in Alabama

Whether you’re a bagel with cream cheese purist or a bagel sandwich connoisseur, these eight cafés across the state are serving up some bold creations you’ll love.

8 Alabama bagel shops worth a visit from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Homewood Bagel Company, with locations in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, believes that not all bagels are created equal and spent more than a year testing recipes before finding the perfect creation.

Kind Café in Fairhope is on a mission to spread kindness to its community by offering an inviting space for customers and employees, giving back to local nonprofits and whipping up delicious bagel creations.

Daily Bagel in Pell City is serving up bagels, hot pressed sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

Big Blue Bagel & Deli in Auburn is bringing the War Eagle to the bagel scene with delicious eats from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Canadian Bakin in Huntsville is a locally owned bakery and café specializing in hand-rolled bagels that go through a 24-hour baking process.

Crestline Bagel Co. in Birmingham has been serving bagels, handmade spreads and sandwiches to the community for more than 20 years.

New York Bagel & Pizza Co. in Orange Beach uses authentic New York dough for its bagel and pizza creations.

The River Nile Café is a local favorite in Dothan for its made-from-scratch sweet and savory creations.