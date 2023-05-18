Can’t Miss Alabama has your weekend covered at the Hangout Music Fest, other outings

Hangout Music Festival

The Hangout Music Festival will have its annual three days of music on the sandy beaches of Gulf Shores May 19-21, featuring headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore and Lil Nas X. Hangout’s VIP offerings include pool access, elevated food and beverage packages, premium viewing areas, customized concierge services and more. Find the full lineup here. Hangout beach vacation and festival ticket packages are on sale here.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Hangout Music Festival for great music and fun in the sun. (Hangout Music Festival)

‘Not So Much a Whisper’

The “Not So Much a Whisper” exhibit by Sarah Cusimano Miles is on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur until Friday, June 30. The Gadsden artist and educator embraces a broad spectrum of photographic practices and uses the confluence of science, technology and art to inform her imagery. Often, she works with collections of objects and their symbolic associations to comment on the psychology of human experience. There will also be a lunch-and-learn reception and artist talk Friday, June 30, at 11:30 a.m. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Mental Health Awareness Month

The city of Birmingham, Nurture of Alabama, B Well Birmingham and other partners present Mental Health Day Friday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Linn Park. There will be speakers, a licensed professional counselor providing depression screenings, blood pressure checks, mental health resources, chair massages, giveaways and the Sixth Avenue Sliders Line Dance/Fitness Ministry. A variety of food trucks will be onsite between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Birmingham Legion

Birmingham Legion FC will face El Paso Locomotive FC at Protective Stadium Saturday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information. Buy tickets here. Visit the website for upcoming games.

Cahaba Lily Festival

Celebrate the beauty of the Cahaba Lily and learn about the efforts to protect and preserve its habitat at the annual Cahaba Lily Festival Saturday, May 20, in West Blocton. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Larry Davenport, professor of biology at Samford University and the world’s leading authority on the lily, will provide the keynote presentation among a variety of environmental speakers. Festivities include the presentation of the Kae Canon Allen Memorial Award, the crowning of Miss Cahaba Lily, vendors on the street, children’s play area, field trips to the river and live music by the Cahaba River Band. More information can be found at cahabalilyfestival.com.

The Cahaba Lily Festival is May 20 in West Blocton. (contributed)

Black Business Market

Urban Impact will celebrate community, culture, talent and youth at the Black Business Market in Birmingham’s historic Fourth Avenue Business District Saturday, May 20, from noon to 5 p.m. The city will come alive with the sights, sounds and flavors that make Birmingham special. The market will include shopping with Black-owned businesses, dozens of food trucks, games and music. Admission to the event is free.

Alabama Veterans Memorial Park

Veterans will be celebrated with activities at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Sunday, May 21. The public is invited to this patriotic tribute, taking place from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. There is no admission fee, and all activities are outdoors. The newest StepStones installed at the park will be dedicated during a ceremony honoring those whose names are on the engraved bricks. StepStones are permanently installed at the park to honor any veteran, living or deceased, and are dedicated twice a year. Prior to the event, guests can view the Regiment of Columns, where they will see stories, letters, artwork and inscriptions about Alabama veterans and the state’s 24 Medal of Honor recipients. Next to the columns is the Hall of Honor, where guests can see the names of the 11,000 Alabamians who lost their lives in the service of this great nation. Free shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the park, and seating will be provided at the event. The park is at 100 Old Overton Access Road, at Exit 23 on Interstate 459. For more information, go to alabamaveterans.org.

Veterans will be celebrated with activities at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Sunday, May 21. (contributed)

Alabama Armed Forces Day Blue Star Salute