James Spann: Strong storms continue to increase across Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms continue to increase across Alabama this afternoon. Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Etowah and Blount counties, and a severe thunderstorm warning is up for parts of Marshall, Madison and Morgan counties at mid-afternoon due to the potential for large hail.

Storms are moving very slowly, and heavier ones are capable of producing hail, strong winds and some flooding. They will fade after sunset.

Scattered showers and storms will form again Friday, but they are expected to be fewer in number; with a partly sunny sky, the high will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. The chance of any one spot getting wet is 40-50%.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to the state Saturday. It won’t rain all day, but a few passing showers or storms are likely for any given spot. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for the potential for small hail and strong, gusty winds. The sky will be mostly cloudy Saturday with a high around 80 degrees. Then, drier air moves into the northern half of the state Sunday; the day will be mostly sunny there with lower humidity. Showers will remain possible Sunday over the southern half of Alabama. Sunday’s high will be in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture moves northward Monday, and we will need to mention the risk of scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday; they are expected to become fewer in number over the latter half of the week. Highs will be mostly in the 80s, with lows in the 60s. ON THIS DATE IN 1883: The massive tornado outbreak on record in Illinois affected the northern and central parts of the state. At least 14 strong to violent tornadoes touched down, killing 52 people.

ON THIS DATE IN 1980: Mount Saint Helens erupted, spewing ash and smoke 63,000 feet into the air. Heavy ash covered the ground to the immediate northwest, and small particles were carried to the Atlantic coast.

ON THIS DATE IN 1995: In the warm, humid late afternoon, a tornado touched down just northwest of Athens. It tracked from that point through eastern Limestone County, through Harvest, Meridianville and New Market in northern Madison County and ended near Princeton in northwest Jackson County. The strongest portion of the tornado’s path was near Harvest in northwest Madison County around the Anderson Hills subdivision and the Huntsville Dragway, which is the reason it is usually referred to as the “Anderson Hills Tornado.” One person was killed and 55 others injured; the tornado was rated F4 on the Fujita Scale.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.