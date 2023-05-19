Classroom grants from the Alabama Power Foundation open doors for learning

Students often dream of escaping from their classes for a day. Stacey Buchanan’s students are actually making that escape and learning principles of science at the same time.

With the help of a classroom grant from the Alabama Power Foundation, Buchanan, an earth and space science teacher at Dallas County High School in Plantersville, creates “Escape Classroom” experiences for her 10th grade students, providing them an innovative, fun way to learn.

During this timed interactive exercise, teams of students compete to escape the classroom before the clock runs down to zero. The students are tasked with solving a series of clues that Buchanan has placed in toolboxes around the room. The first team that reaches the final box receives a treasure, like candy or a homework pass for each student.

“The Escape Classroom exercise teaches the students communication, critical thinking and active problem-solving, and gets them more engaged in what they are learning,” Buchanan said. “The students seem to really enjoy it, and it increases their understanding.”

Buchanan said the “escapes” provide a review of curricula the students have been studying. For instance, after learning about rocks and minerals, she challenged the students to follow clues based on that topic.

Buchanan is using the grant to buy online educational tools for each escape, including kit bundles and accompanying breakout games. Because the kits are reusable and can be adapted to other content areas, she said they can be shared with other teachers, who can use them to benefit their students.

Buchanan said she had never applied for a grant before and was “very excited” to learn the foundation selected her project for funding.

“It was such a great feeling to know that the Alabama Power Foundation has grants to help teachers like me,” Buchanan said. “Sometimes the money for supplies for our students has to come out of our own pocket. Now I can buy everything I need for the escapes and even get prizes for the kids.”

Dallas County High School Principal Erica Crum said she is grateful to the foundation for making it possible for students to take advantage of innovative learning tools.

“The funding has afforded Mrs. Buchanan the opportunity to purchase these much-needed resources, which are enhancing instruction and providing more hands-on experiences for our students,” said Crum.

Buchanan, who has taught science at Dallas County High for four years, said helping her students “get it” means the world to her.

“I put myself in their shoes and let them know I have been there before,” Buchanan said. “I was one of those students who struggled with learning, and it is so important to me to see the smile on their faces when they get the information you are teaching them.

“It is about being positive and encouraging them to take it one day at a time, and set small goals instead of big ones,” she said. “They can accomplish one goal at a time.”

Last year the foundation awarded 145 classroom grants to schools, school systems and nonprofits statewide. The grants, up to $1,000 each, can be used to pay for classroom materials and supplies to enhance students’ ability to learn. Grants have also been used to fund COVID-19 relief efforts, including technology that enhances virtual learning, cleaning and sanitation supplies for the classroom, and support in meeting mental health needs for teachers and educators.

Nonprofits that provide services to school systems are also eligible to apply for classroom grants.

The funding is available to elementary, middle and high schools that meet certain financial criteria. Schools with 50% or more of the full-time student population receiving free or reduced-price lunches are eligible for support.

Teachers can use the grants to buy basic school supplies, like crayons, pencils, paper or scissors; rugs, beanbags, bins and other room décor; library books and materials; and multimedia equipment. Other possible uses include adapting curriculum and purchasing laptops, tablets and Wi-Fi access for distance/virtual learning, and funding mental-health support that addresses emotional and social needs of students and educators resulting from the pandemic.

Educators and nonprofits can learn more about the classroom grant program and how to apply by visiting powerofgood.com. The foundation will begin accepting its next round of grant applications on Aug. 28. The application deadline is Sept. 8.