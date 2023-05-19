James Spann: Showers, storms likely in Alabama Saturday; drier Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Showers are fewer in number across Alabama today. A few strong thunderstorms are over the southwest counties of the state at midafternoon; otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy over the northern half of the state with temperatures only in the 70s, well below average for mid to late May. The sky will remain mostly cloudy tonight with a low in the 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: An approaching front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to the Deep South Saturday. It won’t rain all day, and it won’t rain necessarily everywhere. But a few passing showers and storms are likely during the day, and the Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for most of Alabama.

Heavier storms will be capable of producing hail, strong winds and lots of lightning. Most of the stronger storms will come from 2 until 9 p.m. Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high close to 80 degrees.

On Sunday, drier air will creep into the northern and western counties of the state with slightly lower humidity. Showers will remain possible over east and south Alabama, however, south of the front. Sunday’s high will be in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The front dissipates and moisture surges northward Monday, so scattered showers and storms are possible statewide. We will need to mention scattered showers and storms daily through the week, most active during the afternoons and evenings. Daytime temperatures will likely remain below average, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. ON THIS DATE IN 1915: A spring storm came to an end after producing widespread snow. Total snowfall from the storm included 17.6 inches in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 8 inches at Cheyenne, Wyoming, 7 inches at Chadron and 3.9 inches in North Platte, Nebraska.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: An F2 tornado chewed its way across the northern part of Fort Payne; 35 people were injured in the storm. Other tornadoes touched down the same day in parts of Madison and Jackson counties.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.