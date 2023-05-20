Recipe: Garlicky Kale, Sausage & Butternut Squash Pasta Bake

This easy pasta dish contains so many yummy flavors, cheese and a ton of feel-good nutritional benefits, thanks to the kale and butternut squash. Butternut squash happens to be a staple ingredient in several of my recipes because it’s so versatile and very beneficial to your overall health.

Health benefits of butternut squash

It helps to boost and support your immune system. Butternut squash is full of beta carotene and alpha carotene, which is converted into vitamin A. Vitamin A contains anti-inflammatory properties, which helps to enhance immune function.

It helps to improve eye health. Butternut squash contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which help to protect your eyes from ultraviolet rays.

It helps to improve digestion. Butternut squash is a good source of fiber, aiding in proper digestion and helping to reduce your risk of colorectal cancer.

How to store and reheat

To store this dish, place leftovers in an airtight storage container and store in the refrigerator for up to four days.

To reheat, transfer leftovers to a baking dish and bake for about 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees, or until completely warm throughout.

If you’re in the mood for something warm and cozy, give this recipe a try.

Garlicky Kale, Sausage & Butternut Squash Pasta Bake

Click here for a printable version.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound ground Italian sausage

2½ cups butternut squash, cubed

3 garlic cloves, minced

1¾ cups chicken broth

1 cup milk

1 pound rigatoni pasta

1 bunch kale leaves, stems removed and chopped

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground sage

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add in the oil and Italian sausage. Cook until the meat is browned and cooked through, and transfer to a plate. Reduce the heat to medium, and add in the butternut squash, garlic, paprika and sage. Stir for about 8 minutes, or until the squash is tender. Pour in the chicken broth and simmer over medium heat for about 4 minutes. Stir in the noodles, kale and milk, and cover. Once the noodles are cooked and the kale is tender, remove from heat. Stir in the sausage and half of the cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste, transfer to a baking dish and top with the remaining cheese. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until the cheese is golden brown. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.