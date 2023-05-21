Check out 3 unusual Airbnbs in Alabama

The advent of the Airbnb concept has redefined travel for many. Previously, travel could be experienced in a very limited number of ways — hotels, resorts, friends’ homes. Airbnb has given travelers the ability to experience trips in a way that adds a distinct layer of depth and understanding of the area. By being given the option to stay in homes within the community, the experience of the traveler becomes increasingly novel.

Alabama boasts many interesting Airbnbs. Here are three unique offerings:

The Wanderlust Treehouse in Crane Hill sits on 40 acres of private property. Beautifully crafted, the treehouse is the ideal space for those with an affinity for design that honors nature and its forms. The property offers walking trails and a two-acre lake and is an ideal retreat from the everyday routine. Guests are encouraged to spend their time on the property to fully relax, unwind and reconnect with nature. Often used for couple and spiritual retreats, this treehouse is an effective antidote to the strains of city life.

A true escape from reality, this private suite is part of the whimsical Sheldon Castle in Fairhope and is one of Alabama’s most popular Airbnbs. The castle is on the Baldwin County historic home registry and is one of Fairhope’s Storybook Castles. The structure was built in 1946 by the Sheldons. Its original purpose was to be a workspace for the family, but the property was quickly reimagined as a home. Found on a side street near downtown Fairhope, the castle offers a fairyland feel right in town. Mosher Castle, equipped with both a dragon and moat, sits next to Sheldon Castle, and travelers are given the opportunity to explore both properties during their stay.

If either of our previous options feels a bit too tame, the Hobbit House is sure to deliver an immersive experience for curious travelers. A “Lord of the Rings” fan’s dream, the Hobbit House in Attalla is one of a kind. The house is part of Nomad’s Land and can be found within the gardens shared by the community. The property features a living roof and a wall constructed of bottles that create beautiful shapes and colors via the sunlight that streams through them. Made of wooden beams sourced from the surrounding woods, the home has been constructed with impeccable attention to detail.

This story originally appeared on the SoulGrown website.