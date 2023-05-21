Rodney Smith Jr. is a Huntsville hero on a mission to give back

You might have heard of Rodney Smith Jr. before. The Huntsville hero has gained national recognition for his work with children and his business, Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. He’s a true servant leader – spreading his message of hard work, landscaping, love and philanthropy to children not just in Alabama but all over the country.

Before he enlisted the help of kids, he was the one mowing lawns for people in need. In 2017, he took his kindness on the road and mowed at least one yard for free in all 50 states. From there, he knew the real mission was to inspire youth to carry on the tradition. He started the 50 Yard Challenge and asked kids to mow 50 yards for free in their communities.

We caught up with Smith to find out his favorite spot to eat, the story behind his lawn-care revolution and which state has the best grass. His answers made us even more proud to call him our own.

This is Alabama: Why did you decide to start the Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service?

Rodney Smith Jr.: It all started after coming across an elderly man one day outside mowing his lawn. It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him out. That one small act of kindness would eventually change my life forever and would eventually give birth to Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. To date, we have over 4,300 kids taking part in our organization.

Rodney Smith Jr. is always thinking of new ways to help his community and inspire children. (courtesy of Rodney Smith Jr.) Rodney Smith Jr. loves helping people. (contributed) Rodney Smith Jr. enjoys leading by example. (contributed)

TIA: How would you describe the people of Alabama?

Smith: People here in Alabama are some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere in the country. If you ever get invited to a cookout, you will be fed well here.

TIA: Where is the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Smith: There are many beautiful places here in Alabama, maybe too many to name. But during the summer, take a drive out to the country parts of Alabama around sunset, with 80-plus-degree weather and your windows down as you drive. You will love it.

TIA: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit Huntsville?

Smith: I haven’t had the chance to try a bunch of places, but hear me out. Stop by LawLers and get you a fully loaded turkey potato with everything on it and thank me later.

TIA: What state has the best grass and why?

Smith: Alabama, of course! I’m sure other places have some good grass, but there is no place better to mow other than sweet home Alabama.

