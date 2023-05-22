James Spann: Showers return to Alabama today, with strong storms for southeast counties

James Spann says many will see a wet start to the Alabama work week from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Showers have formed over the southern half of Alabama early this morning ahead of a weak upper low; this feature will bring a chance of showers and storms statewide through tonight. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms over parts of south and southeast Alabama this afternoon and early tonight.

The main concern involves strong, gusty winds in heavier thunderstorms in the risk area from about 1 until 9 p.m. We should also mention that the southeast corner of the state is under a flash flood watch; this includes Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston and Henry counties.

For north and central Alabama, it certainly won’t rain all day, but a passing shower or two is a decent possibility, especially this afternoon. Expect a high not too far from 80 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky.

Showers remain possible Tuesday as the upper low continues to move slowly through the region; they will be most numerous over the southern two-thirds of the state. The day will be very cool for late May, with highs between 70 and 75 degrees for most places, 10-15 degrees below average.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Drier air moves into the state Wednesday and Thursday, and we expect generally rain-free weather both days with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s. On Friday we will introduce the chance of a few widely scattered showers, but for now we don’t expect any widespread or heavy rain. Friday’s high will be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We believe most of the weekend will be dry, but we will maintain the chance of a few isolated showers both days, mainly during the afternoons and evenings. Expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks fairly quiet with no major weather systems affecting the Deep South. There will be a few days with the usual risk of widely scattered afternoon and evening showers or storms, however. Heat levels begin to rise, and by the end of the week afternoon highs will be close to 90.

TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms are poorly organized in association with a broad area of low pressure a couple of hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to prevent development while the system moves generally north-northeastward at 5 to 10 mph over the southwestern Atlantic during the next couple of days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet; the hurricane season officially begins June 1.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: A devastating hailstorm hit the Sichuan Province of China. Reports indicate that up to 100 people were killed, 35,000 homes destroyed and entire crops devastated.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: One of the most devastating tornadoes in the nation’s history directly killed 158 people and injured more than 1,000 in Joplin, Missouri. The Joplin EF5 tornado was the first single tornado to result in more than 100 fatalities since the Flint, Michigan, tornado on June 8, 1953.

