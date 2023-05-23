Alabama’s Pilots for Christ fly life-saving missions of mercy  

When seriously ill or injured patients need transportation and time is of the essence, Pilots for Christ (PFC) answer the call.

Based in Monroeville, PFC is a nonprofit organization that provides flights for patients needing critical care who cannot afford air transportation and are physically unable to travel by other means.

Since its start in 1994, PFC has provided life-saving services for residents in Monroe County and across Alabama. To date, it has flown more than 4,500 missions, traveling as far as Arkansas, South Carolina and Texas to help those needing care. Last year alone, the organization conducted a record-breaking 600 flights.

“There is a tremendous need for specialized medical care in our rural area, and this was a way that we could help,” said Tommy Lee, president, chief pilot and founder of Pilots for Christ.

“The ministry of PFC enables families to travel quickly at no cost to them. It means the world to our patients. We can serve them safely and effectively,” said Lee. “When they can arrive at their hospital in two hours instead of after 10-12 hours of driving, and it’s also free of charge, it takes a massive burden off them personally and financially.”

Sonny Vice attests to the organization’s mission. He said PFC has been a blessing to his family “as we go through our cancer journey.”

“Every time we fly with them, there is nothing but servanthood that comes out of them. They show exactly what a disciple of Christ should be,” Vice said.

PFC’s reach would not be possible without the support and contributions from individuals, churches, civic organizations and businesses throughout the state. The nonprofit receives no government funding or reimbursements from insurance.

Midway through 2022, PFC needed two new engines for its plane. Thanks to donations, it paid off the $918,000 note in just six months and was fully operational again in January.

“Our precious community loves PFC. In fact, we have over 75 volunteers,” said Lee. “We would not be able to serve without our generous donors, sweet community and businesses just like Alabama Power.”

Tripp Ward, community relations manager for Alabama Power’s Mobile Division, said after seeing the passion and impact that PFC has, he knew it was an organization that deserved support.

“Having heard of PFC for years, I thought they were local to Monroe County only. I had no clue the magnitude of their outreach program and physical distance of those they serve,” said Ward.

“Tommy Lee had a vision years ago and by the grace of God, support of his community, volunteers, friends and financial donors, he continues to help God perform miracles one flight at a time. It is simply amazing what this organization does.”

The Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) and the Alabama Power Foundation recently made donations to the organization in memory of long-time Alabama Power employee Cathy Hobbs.

Hobbs, a 22-year employee of Alabama Power, passed away Jan. 7 after a long fight with cancer. She was one of the company’s first female line workers and an active APSO member, serving on the organization’s board of directors.

Lee said PFC’s employees are committed to continuing their mission of helping individuals, such as Hobbs, and their families in times of need.

“Last year we were so blessed to serve 600 families and it continues to grow every year,” said Lee. “We are the ones blessed every day by the presence and hearts of our patients. We love each one and pray that they feel loved and cared for.”

Learn more about Pilots for Christ at pilotsforchrist.net.