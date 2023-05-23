James Spann: Showers for Alabama today, with temperatures well below average

James Spann forecasts a cooler day for Alabama, with some showers from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Large areas of rain are over parts of north, central and southeast Alabama just before daybreak, all rotating around an upper low passing over the state. Off-and-on showers remain possible today, but they should thin out greatly this afternoon as the upper low moves on to the east. Temperatures will be well below average, with highs only in the mid 70s over the northern half of the state. South Alabama will see a high near 80 this afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Dry air returns to Alabama tonight, and the weather will be rain-free for most of the state Wednesday through Friday, with just a few isolated showers. Expect mostly sunny days, fair nights and highs in the low to mid 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: A quiet weather pattern will continue into the holiday weekend. We will maintain the chance of a few isolated showers Saturday through Monday, but the chance of any one spot getting wet each day is 15-25%. Otherwise, we are forecasting a good supply of sunshine daily with highs holding in the low to mid 80s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: We expect only isolated showers daily with rising heat levels. Highs will be close to 90 by midweek. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days. The season officially begins June 1.

However, in the Pacific, extremely dangerous Super Typhoon Mawar is now packing sustained winds of 155 mph and is about 140 miles southeast of Guam. The typhoon will likely move over the island in 24-36 hours with potential for major, widespread damage.

ON THIS DATE IN 1968: One of the costliest hailstorms in Oklahoma City history pummeled the city. Hail the size of baseballs fell over much of the city, resulting in more than 40,000 insurance claims over the 90,000-square-mile path of the storm. The final cost was more than $20 million.

