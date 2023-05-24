James Spann: Lingering showers in Alabama this morning; dry Thursday

James Spann forecasts some light rain for Alabama today, then drier weather from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have some rain that wasn’t forecast across central Alabama early this morning, mostly south of I-20. Models have not handled this pattern well; there is an upper low involved, along with a nearly stationary front over the southern counties of the state. We will need to maintain the chance of some lingering scattered light rain today, but a decent part of the state will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect a high between 78 and 82 degrees this afternoon; Birmingham’s average high for May 24 is 84.

A more meaningful push of dry air arrives Thursday; the sky will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: The weather still looks favorable Friday through Monday across Alabama, with generally dry conditions and below-average temperatures. A surface low will form east of the state, and showers are likely across Georgia and the Carolinas; for now, we will mention only isolated showers each day for Alabama, mostly during the afternoons and evenings. The chance of any one spot getting wet daily is 15-20%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights. The high will be close to 80 Friday, followed by mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s high will be in the low 80s for Memorial Day.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The weather looks fairly quiet with just a few widely scattered showers and storms each day. Heat levels will be rising, and afternoon temperatures will likely reach 90 degrees over the latter half of the week.

TROPICS: Hurricane season in the Atlantic basin is a week away; it begins June 1. In the Pacific, Typhoon Mawar is just north of Guam with sustained winds of 140 mph. It has been moving at only 5-10 mph, meaning a prolonged period of wind, storm surge and flooding for the island. Conditions will begin to improve in 12 hours or so.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: An F4 tornado tore through the small town of Union City, Oklahoma, killing two and injuring four others. This tornado was the first storm to be studied in detail by the National Severe Storms Laboratory Doppler Radar Unit at Norman, Oklahoma, and an armada of researchers in the field. Research of the radar data from the storm would lead to the discovery of a tornado vortex signature.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.