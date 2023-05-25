Can’t Miss Alabama: Recognize those who have fallen while valiantly serving with patriotic activities

American Village Memorial Day

Remember America’s fallen at an 11 a.m. service in the Colonial Chapel at American Village in Montevallo on Memorial Day. Experience the West Wing of Independence Hall and see the film “Choosing to be an American People.” Explore the 188-acre American Village campus, including replicas of George Washington’s Mount Vernon, the president’s Oval Office and Concord Bridge. Military vehicles and re-enactors will be on-site as well. Family activities are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kona Ice, Hey Bebe, Fire House Lemonade and Parasol and the Treats Truck will be available as lunch and snack options. Admission is free. American Village is located 30 minutes south of Birmingham and an hour north of Montgomery off Interstate 65 at the Shelby County Airport exit. For more information, email contactus@americanvillage.org.

Smith Lake Park Memorial Day Festival

Memorial Day weekend at Smith Lake includes arts and crafts, food vendors and opening day for the swimming pool Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be an additional cost for rentals, including kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and camping. Live music will be provided by Avenue G. Learn more about the festivities on Facebook.

Southern Museum of Flight exhibits

Visit one of the largest aviation museums in the Southeast. The Southern Museum of Flight is dedicated to presenting civilian, military and experimental aircraft and memorabilia from the earliest history of powered flight. The 75,000-square-foot facility houses more than 100 aircraft, engines, models, artifacts, photographs and paintings. The museum is home to the Alabama Aviation Hall of Fame, with more than 70 biographical plaques presenting Alabama aviation history through collective biography. Exhibits include:

The Korean War jets exhibit, on display until June 27.

The Tuskegee Airmen exhibit.

Lake Murray B-25.

Vietnam War helicopters.

Huff-Daland crop duster.

And outdoor collection of aircraft.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Learn more by calling 205-833-8226 or email info@southernmueseumofflight.org, or visit the website. The museum is at 4343 73rd St. North in Birmingham.

Symphony in the Summer

Have a picnic supper while enjoying an Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) free summer concert, including a Memorial Day tribute, at Railroad Park:

May 26: Symphonic Spectacular, 7:30 p.m. Join the ASO, led by Music Director Carlos Izcaray, for stunning classical works and the beauty of an outdoor concert experience. Smetana’s fluid “The Moldau” mesmerizes alongside Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides,” inspired by his travels to the Scottish Isles.

May 27: Music from Peer Gynt & More, 7:30 p.m. Edvard Grieg’s music for “Peer Gynt” features melodies that have become iconic, including the unmistakable rhythmic drive of “In the Hall of the Mountain King” and the gentle melodic flute in “Morning.” The evening will also include Rossini’s energetic music from his overture to “Semiramide” and Bizet’s rousing tunes from “L’Arlésienne.”

May 28: Family Fun Night, 7:30 p.m. The concert is full of music for the entire family, from nostalgic video game music to patriotic favorites. Movie lovers will recognize tunes from blockbusters like “Superman” and “Moana,” and the concert will conclude with a Memorial Day tribute.

Glass and outside alcohol are not permitted. Alcohol is allowed in designated areas only, when purchased from park vendors. For upcoming shows, visit alabamasymphony.org.

Memorial Day Weekend Party at OWA

Show your patriotic pride Memorial Day weekend at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley with thrill rides, food and live music. The park will be decorated in red, white and blue to honor those who have fought for our country and to celebrate the start of summer. On Friday, festivities include a foam truck party, historical scavenger hunt and lawn game. Tropic Falls will host a drive-in movie night at Big Water Bay, featuring the screening of “Moana” on a 48-foot LED Screen. Tropic Falls general admission tickets are required. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be street dancers, musicians and bands on OWA Island, including the Velcro Pygmies. Fireworks on Saturday begin at 8:50 p.m. Detailed information and a full list of weekend events can be found online at visitowa.com.

OWA in Foley will honor the fallen with patriotic activities May 26-28. (contributed)

Birmingham Stallions

The Birmingham Stallions will face the New Orleans Breakers Saturday, May 27, at 3 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Click here for the complete schedule. Buy tickets here. Follow the Birmingham Stallions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Upcoming concerts include:

May 25 – It’s Time featuring Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Natalie Grant, Katie Torwalt and Tamela Mann, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

May 27 – Kenny Chesney with Kelsea Ballerini, The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

May 28 – Flashback Funk Fest with Morris Day and the Time, Zapp Band, Confunkshun and Atlantic Starr, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

May 29 – Nickel Creek, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.