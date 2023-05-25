James Spann: Sunny day ahead for Alabama with a warm afternoon

James Spann forecasts a dry period beginning for Alabama today from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

WARMER: With a good supply of sunshine, we project a high in the mid 80s across Alabama this afternoon, which is right at seasonal averages for mid to late May. The weather won’t change much Friday; expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with a high between 80 and 84 degrees. We will mention a small risk of a shower Friday afternoon, but most places will be dry.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: A quiet pattern will continue across the Deep South over the holiday weekend. We are forecasting partly sunny days, fair nights and only isolated showers each day. The chance of any one community seeing rain will be 15-25% daily. Temperatures will be below average; we are looking at highs between 75 and 80 degrees Saturday, and in the low to mid 70s Sunday. Monday’s high will be in the upper 70s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: There’s still no sign of any high-impact weather event for Alabama through the week. Showers will remain isolated, and there will be a warming trend. Highs will be close to 90 by the end of the week.

TROPICS: A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form along a frontal boundary offshore of the southeastern U.S. during the next day or two. The system appears unlikely to become a subtropical or tropical cyclone since it is forecast to remain frontal while moving generally northward and inland over the Carolinas this weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1955: An estimated F5 tornado moved through the heart of Blackwell, Oklahoma. About 400 homes were destroyed, and many were leveled and swept away. About 500 other homes were damaged. The tornado dissipated just over the Kansas border, as the Udall, Kansas, tornado was forming to the east. The Blackwell tornado was accompanied by unusual electrical activity; the funnel was said to glow and have arcs of light. The Udall tornado was estimated to be an F5 as well.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: A large, destructive EF5 tornado created a 43-mile-long path across Butler and Black Hawk counties in Iowa. This tornado killed eight people, injured dozens and caused several million dollars in damage.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.