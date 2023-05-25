VT MAE adding 200 workers at Mobile aircraft overhaul facility

VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering Inc. plans to add 200 jobs as it equips its Mobile facility to convert and modify Airbus A320 Family passenger jets as cargo aircraft, providing another boost to the region’s aerospace/aviation sector.

“This expansion project builds on Mobile’s soaring success in the aerospace industry, further solidifying our position as a global leader,” Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne said in an announcement.

“The growth of VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering exemplifies the collaborative efforts of our city and county in fostering economic development to propel Mobile’s aerospace sector forward,” he said.

VT MAE, located in the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley industrial complex, provides commercial aircraft maintenance to passenger and cargo aircraft for many of the world’s leading airlines.

The Mobile operation has 579 full-time employees. The expansion project’s 200 new full-time jobs will be added by the end of 2025, according to the chamber.

“VT MAE has long been a prominent player in the Mobile region’s aerospace/aviation cluster, and these growth plans will solidify the future for the company’s operations at Brookley,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“It’s very satisfying to see our relationship with VT MAE deepen with a major investment and the creation of new jobs,” he said.

Growth projects

The Brookley complex, once home to a U.S. Air Force base, is being energized by new developments. Airbus, for example, is adding a third assembly line for passenger aircraft at its manufacturing facility there — a project that will create 1,000 jobs in coming years.

In addition, construction is underway on the Mobile International Airport terminal, which will make Brookley the main location for commercial passenger traffic in the city. Investment in the project is expected to exceed $300 million.

VT MAE, which has had a presence at Brookley for three decades, expects to begin operations under the expansion by the end of June, according to the chamber.

“This forthcoming expansion is the latest example of Mobile’s growing role in the global aerospace industry,’ Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Decision-makers across the aerospace world know Mobile, Alabama, and they know what our workforce continues to do here every day.

“VT MAE has a long and successful history at Brookley, and we are excited to see them continuing to grow and invest in our community,” he said.

“The Mobile County Commission is delighted to support this VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering expansion, which will add more new jobs and further stimulate the continued growth of Mobile County’s aerospace industry ecosystem,” said Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.