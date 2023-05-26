Attention Alabama water lovers: Cruise safely into summer boating season with these tips

It’s Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer. Time to get out on the water, bask in the sunshine, float with friends, fish, tube, you name it … It’s boating season.

Here are some tips to help keep safety top of mind while you’re out there having fun.

On the boat

Make sure everyone on the boat has a life jacket that is properly fitted for their size and weight. Younger passengers should be wearing a life jacket at all times. Life jackets should be U.S. Coast Guard approved and in good condition, meaning no rips or tears.

Pay attention to your boat’s speed and its capacity – If it says 10 people max, respect that limit.

Have someone onboard who could take over control of all boat operations in case of an emergency.

Know how to use the kill switch, which will immediately shut off the boat in an emergency.

All things electrical

Regularly inspect your boat’s wiring and ensure all connections are clean, secure and free of erosion. Make sure your boat’s electrical components are marine-grade.

Once a year, have a professional electrician who is familiar with marine electrical codes perform an examination of your whole electrical system.

Test your boat’s circuit breakers and ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) on a regular basis to ensure they’re functional and responsive; always carry spare fuses and breakers onboard in case of emergency.

Keep electrical wiring away from engines and other heat-producing sources, and make sure wiring is secured and unable to come in contact with water.

If you experience an unexpected loss of power, flickering lights or intermittent power, have an electrician inspect your boat as soon as possible. These signs may indicate a serious electrical problem.

On the dock

Install a GFCI to immediately cut electricity to your dock in case of faulty wiring or equipment; it’s recommended to have your GFCI tested once a month to be sure it’s working properly.

Install bonding jumpers, so that if any electrical charge is detected on the dock, the GFCI will be triggered, immediately cutting off power.

Always have a professional do any sort of electrical installation, maintenance or repair on your dock.

Schedule electrical inspections on an annual basis.

Use a tool, such as “Dock Lifeguard,” which detects and sends an immediate warning if any electrical charge is in the water surrounding your dock.

Make sure everyone is familiar with the location of the power cutoff for the dock, in case of an emergency.

Out on the water

Whether on a boat or behind the wheel of a vehicle: do NOT drink and drive; alcohol affects judgment, vision, balance and coordination.

Only enjoy recreational boating activities during daylight hours.

If you are pulling a skier or another vessel, you must have a spotter onboard to help the driver stay aware of what’s happening; review the basic hand signals with everyone involved to ensure effective communication.

Be sure the person in the water waits for the propeller to stop before getting back on the boat.

Check the towline to make sure it’s not tangled, caught in the propeller or wrapped around the person in the water before you get going.

Practice these tips so safety becomes second nature and your summer boating stays fun and accident-free. For more tips and stay up to date about Alabama Power lakes, download the Shorelines app.