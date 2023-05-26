Irritable Bao is home to one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Sure, the restaurant’s name may make you giggle, but the food at Irritable Bao is no joke.

The Auburn restaurant has fast become a fan favorite. The Asian traditions of dumplings and stuffed bao buns have been perfected by Whitley Dykes and Kunyu Li, the husband-and-wife owners.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Bao at Irritable Bao is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

It started as Dumps Like a Truck food truck, which raised money for needy children overseas. That grew into Irritable Bao.

The restaurant offers bao in different flavors, ranging from traditional, to fun, international fusion creations.

One of their most popular originals is the Buffalo Chicken Dip Bao – a tasty treat combining a tailgate favorite with an Asian twist.

It’s good enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.