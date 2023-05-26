James Spann: Quiet weather pattern for Alabama through next week

James Spann forecasts a quiet holiday weekend for Alabama, with below-average temperatures from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ONLY ISOLATED SHOWERS THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY: Alabama’s weather will stay quiet today and over the holiday weekend, with temperatures below average. We will mention a risk of isolated showers daily through Sunday, but the chance of any one spot seeing rain is 10-20%. The high today will be in the low 80s, but a surface low to the east near the coast of the Carolinas will help to pull down cooler air into the region over the weekend. We project highs in the mid to upper 70s for the northern half of the state Saturday and Sunday, almost 10 degrees below average.

Memorial Day looks dry with a good supply of sunshine and a high near or just over 80 degrees.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The weather stays calm with no major precipitation events for the Deep South. Showers will remain few and far between through the week, and temperatures will trend warmer. Highs will be close to 90 by the end of the week.

TROPICS: A frontal boundary and trough of low pressure are producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms off the coast of the southeastern United States. A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form along the frontal boundary by tonight. The system appears unlikely to become a subtropical or tropical cyclone since it is forecast to remain frontal while moving generally northward and inland over the Carolinas late Saturday or Sunday.

Regardless of subtropical development, the system is likely to produce gusty winds, dangerous surf and rip-current conditions along portions of the southeastern U.S. through the weekend. Heavy rainfall is expected in portions of the Carolinas and Virginia during the next few days. Hazardous marine conditions are also expected over the coastal and offshore waters, where gale and storm warnings are in effect.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins next Thursday, June 1, and runs through the end of November.

ON THIS DATE IN 1917: A major tornadic thunderstorm took a 293-mile track across parts of central Illinois and Indiana. Although it was once believed to be a single tornado, a later study indicated it was likely at least eight separate tornadoes. Overall, 101 people in Illinois were killed during the outbreak, with 638 injured.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: A BMI Airbus bound for Cyprus from Manchester, England, encountered a violent thunderstorm over Germany. The plane bounced and twisted violently as it ran into severe turbulence, with huge hailstones pounding the exterior. A football-sized hole was punched in the aircraft’s surface. None of the 213 passengers or eight crew members was seriously hurt.

