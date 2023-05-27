Recipe: Grilled Steak Sliders with Onions & Blue Cheese

How many of you are steak lovers? My family loves steak. Any time we have a cookout, my husband makes sure that he adds a couple of steaks to the grill. We usually pair our steaks with potatoes and veggies, but this time around I wanted to do something a little different, so I made Grilled Steak Sliders with Onions & Blue Cheese.

Anytime we grill, I like to head over to Sprouts Farmers Market. The butcher helped us pick out a couple pounds of all-natural USDA choice beef skirt steak, and we also grabbed some blue cheese, herbs and veggies. I chose skirt steak because they cook up perfectly and are easy to slice.

While the grill is heating up, I like to season my steak with a little Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt and pepper. I also like to slice my onions and prepare them to be placed on the grill.

It’s so much fun to come up with all sorts of slider toppings, but, somehow, we always end up adding blue cheese and onions to our sliders. These Grilled Steak Sliders with Onions & Blue Cheese were such a big hit. I think that these tiny sandwiches will definitely be added to our summer grilling menu.

Grilled Steak Sliders with Onions & Blue Cheese

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 10

Ingredients

1 pound USDA choice beef skirt steak

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

salt and pepper to taste

1 large yellow onion, sliced

10 slider buns

3 ounces blue cheese crumbles

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Instructions

Prepare a charcoal, electric or gas grill for direct grilling over medium heat. Add onions to grill. Drizzle the steak with Worcestershire sauce and sprinkle with paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Grill steak until desired doneness, turning once halfway through grilling. Allow about 17 to 20 minutes for medium rare. Remove the onions from the grill and transfer the steaks to a cutting board. Carefully slice the steak into thin strips. Assemble sliders by adding about 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise to each slider bun and placing the steak on the bottom portion of the bun, followed by onions and blue cheese crumbles. Serve and enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.