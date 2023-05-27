Scott Martin: Only a few isolated showers, storms for Alabama through the holiday weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: A low-pressure center off the east coast today will send easterly winds across Alabama. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny from northwest to southeast, and a few isolated showers and storms will be possible over northwestern Alabama during the day and over the western half of the state during the evening and night. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. That low moves a little northward into the Carolinas on Sunday, but we’ll continue to be under its influence. We’ll have a chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms, with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Memorial Day will be very nice, but for those who will be hitting the swimming pools or lakes, it might be a little cool for comfort. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: The warm-up starts Tuesday, with mainly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 80s. The temperature climb continues Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. I can’t rule out an isolated afternoon shower or storm, but nearly everyone should stay dry. We’ll have an increase in rain chances on Thursday as a disturbance moves into Alabama. For now, we’ll go with a chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly from late morning through early evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible Friday afternoon and evening as temperatures make another move warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

TROPICS: A non-tropical low-pressure system about 150 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, continues to produce gusty winds and disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of the southeastern United States and western Atlantic Ocean. This low is expected to remain a frontal system while it moves northward and inland over the Carolinas tonight or early Sunday. Even though development into a subtropical or tropical cyclone is not expected, the system will produce gusty winds and dangerous surf and rip-current conditions along portions of the southeastern U.S. coast through Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected in portions of the Carolinas and Virginia during the next couple of days. Hazardous marine conditions are also expected over the coastal and offshore waters, where gale and storm warnings are in effect.

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: A massive tornado struck Saint Louis, killing 306 people and causing $13 million damage. The tornado path was short but cut across a densely populated area. It touched down six miles west of Eads Bridge and widened to a mile as it crossed into east Saint Louis. The tornado was the most destructive of record in the U.S. until that time. It pierced a five-eighths-inch-thick iron sheet with a 2-by-4-inch pine plank. A brilliant display of lightning accompanied the storm.

