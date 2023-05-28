28th annual Drive Out Breast Cancer golf tournament raises $125,000 for research

More than 100 players recently hit the greens at the Drive-Out Breast Cancer Golf tournament at Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, raising more than $125,000 to fuel innovative breast cancer research in Alabama.

In 1996, the golf tournament started it all for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA). That’s when Bruce Sokol and Dolly O’Neal joined forces to organize the inaugural tournament to raise money for breast cancer research. That event, which netted $68,000, led to the founding of the BCRFA. In nearly 30 years, the tournament has raised more than $3 million, with the BCRFA investing about $14 million in breast cancer research conducted in Alabama.

“Thanks to the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, Renasant, Tameron Automotive and all our amazing event sponsors and golfers for making this year’s tournament one of our most successful,” said Beth Bradner Davis, BCRFA president and CEO. “Breast cancer research is advancing at an incredible speed, only limited by the amount of funding available. The BCRFA is proud to accelerate this progress right here in Alabama, and we are so grateful for the community’s support of our mission through events like Drive Out Breast Cancer.”

More than 35 companies were among supporting sponsors of the May 15 event. Several foundations, such as the Alabama Power Foundation, BCBS – The Caring Foundation and the Thompson Family Foundation, are among longtime financial supporters of the BCRFA, as well as numerous individuals and families dedicated to fighting the disease.

For details about upcoming BCRFA events and how to join the fight against breast cancer – and opportunities to volunteer – visit www.bcrfa.org.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.