Grab a pizza this: 6 Alabama cooks’ recipes put their own spin on the classic Italian-style pie

Ask several random people to name their favorite foods, and it’s a good bet more than one will mention pizza. The basic blueprint is perfect in itself, yet there are an almost endless number of ways to play with the concept and the ingredient list to make it special. Here, six Alabama cooks share their secrets for the perfect pie.

Campari Pizza (no sauce)

Ingredients

Pizza crust (premade)

12 Campari tomatoes, sliced very thin

1 tablespoon dried Italian herbs

3 big leaves fresh basil, cut in ribbons

Garlic salt

8-10 ounces Italian or Italian blend cheese, finely shredded

Toppings of choice (pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, cooked ham cubes, peppers)

Instructions

Oil a 16-inch pizza stone with 1 teaspoon olive oil. Spread pizza crust evenly over stone. Sprinkle dried Italian herbs and fresh basil evenly over crust. Place thinly sliced Campari tomatoes evenly on crust. Sprinkle garlic salt on tomatoes. Spread half of cheese evenly over tomatoes. Add toppings of choice, then spread remainder of cheese. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes, until crust and cheese are brown. Slice and serve.

Jane Smith

Philly Steak and Cheese Pizza

Ingredients

1 store-bought pizza dough

1 jar Alfredo sauce

6 provolone cheese slices

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 package shaved ribeye steak

2 bell peppers, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 stick unsalted butter

Instructions

Heat a large skillet; add butter, peppers and onions. Cook until soft. Add shaved steak and brown. Drain and set aside. Roll out pizza dough on a pizza stone or baking sheet. Spread Alfredo sauce over dough. Top with cooked peppers, onion and beef. Tear provolone and place pieces all over pizza. Top with mozzarella cheese. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes.

Kirk Vantrease

Shrimp Pizza

Ingredients

1 bag raw shrimp (41-60 count), cleaned, peeled and deveined

3-4 Roma tomatoes, sliced medium-thick

3 tablespoons lightly salted butter

2 large bunches fresh basil or 1 small jar pre-chopped basil

1 16-ounce package mozzarella, shredded

2 15-ounce pizza dough, rolled flat

½-¾ cup olive oil

½ cup all-purpose flour

½-¾ cup minced garlic; adjust amount to your liking

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Sauté shrimp in garlic, butter and a little basil until just slightly undercooked. Dust a flat surface and a rolling pin with flour. Roll out the dough to your desired size and thickness, noting that the dough will rise. Transfer to pan. Lightly brush dough with olive oil. Layer tomatoes, garlic, shrimp, basil and mozzarella. Cook until bubbly and brown, about 12-15 minutes, rotating halfway through.

L. McDaniel

Fruit Pizza

Ingredients

1 20-ounce package refrigerated sugar cookie dough

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 8-ounce carton frozen whipped topping, thawed

2-3 kiwis, peeled and thinly sliced

1-2 bananas, sliced

½ cup red grapes, halved apples, green grapes, any other preferred fruit

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup orange juice

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Pat cookie dough into an ungreased 14-inch pizza pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until browned; cool. Beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over crust. Arrange the fruit on top. In a sauce pan, bring sugar, orange juice, water, lemon juice, cornstarch and salt to a boil, stirring constantly for 2 minutes or until thickened. Cool; brush over fruit. Chill and store in refrigerator. Makes 16-20 servings.

Beth McLarty

Chicken Ranch Pizza

Ingredients

1 large pizza crust, thick or thin

2 cups chicken, cooked and cut into bite-sized pieces

2/3 cup ranch dressing, divided

1 small can mushrooms, chopped and drained

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

¼ cup green onion, sliced

3 cups shredded cheese

Instructions

Combine chicken and 1/3 cup dressing in a large bowl; mix well. Add bacon, green onion, mushrooms and half shredded cheese; mix well. Spread other 1/3 cup dressing over pizza crust. Pour chicken mixture over pizza crust. Sprinkle remaining shredded cheese over chicken mixture. Place on baking sheet; bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for about 25 minutes or until crust is browned and cheese is melted. Let set about 5 minutes and cut into wedges.

Peggy Key

Low-Carb Pepperoni Pizza Casserole

Pizza is a favorite around The Buttered Home. I often use the saying, “I can’t please everyone. I am not pizza!” It’s the perfect food that can be customized to fit any taste. But I will be honest; in trying to clean up my eating act, I struggled with not being able to have my perfect friend, pizza. So, instead of missing it or even giving in to temptation, I got in the kitchen and found a healthier way: Low-Carb Pepperoni Pizza Casserole. For more recipes like this, visit us over at www.thebutteredhome.com.

Ingredients

1 pound Italian chicken sausage

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 cups raw, riced cauliflower

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups low-sugar marinara sauce

1½ cups shredded mozzarella

½ cup to 1 cup turkey pepperoni slices, some cut into pieces; reserve some whole

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice chicken sausage and brown in a skillet. Drain and cool. Set aside. In a large bowl, add in sausage. Add minced garlic, basil, oregano, onion powder, salt and pepper. Mix in the raw, riced cauliflower, Parmesan cheese, about 2/3 of the turkey pepperoni that you diced beforehand and marinara. Stir to mix well. Pour in an 8.5-by-11-inch casserole dish or 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Spread evenly. Top with mozzarella cheese and reserved whole slices of pepperoni. Bake for 20-30 minutes until melted and slightly brown on top.

Brooke Burks, The Buttered Home

This story originally appeared in Alabama Living magazine.