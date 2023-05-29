James Spann: Alabama’s weather stays quiet; gradual warming trend ahead

VERY PLEASANT MEMORIAL DAY: Temperatures remain below average across Alabama on this Memorial Day; the northern half of the state reports mostly mid to upper 70s, with low to mid 80s for the southern counties. There’s nothing on radar other than a few isolated showers over Mobile and Baldwin counties and the Florida Panhandle. Tonight will be mostly fair and pleasant, with a low between 57 and 64 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK: Mostly sunny weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s; any showers will remain few and far between. Moisture levels rise on Thursday, and a few widely scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. The chance of any one spot seeing rain Thursday is 20-30%. Showers thin out again Friday as drier air works into the state. Highs will be in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather stays quiet; we expect mostly sunny days, fair nights and only a slight risk of any one community seeing a shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near average for early June in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: There’s still no sign of any major, high-impact weather event for the state through much of the week, although there will be a few days when scattered afternoon and evening showers or storms could form. Highs will be between 86 and 91 degrees.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet; hurricane season officially begins Thursday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1982: Two significant tornadoes ripped through southern Illinois. The most severe was an F4 that touched down northeast of Carbondale, then moved to Marion. The twister had multiple vortices within the main funnel. Extensive damage occurred at the Marion Airport. A total of 10 people were killed and 181 were injured.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: Hailstones more than 3 inches in diameter pounded South Shore in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, causing more than $65 million in damage.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.