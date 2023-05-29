Panion’s work for The World Games 2022 lands 19 wins in 44th annual Telly Awards

The World Games 2022 opening and closing ceremonies, led by artistic and creative director Henry Panion III, Ph.D., have been recognized with an “unprecedented” 19 Telly Awards, it was announced May 23.

Panion, University Professor of Music in the University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences, was artistic and creative director for The World Games, and wrote more than 45 new orchestral works for the production. The Games’ theme song, “Hope of Alabama,” was co-written by Panion, Randy Owen of the group Alabama and his daughter Alison Owen, and the video was co-directed by Panion and Matthew Huesmann.

Panion oversaw the creative production in audio, orchestration, visuals, dance, drama and more. He is the owner of Audiostate 55 Entertainment, where the music for the ceremonies was produced. “Hope of Alabama” features some of Alabama’s most iconic musical stars, including Owen, hip-hop artist Yung Bleu, country stars Sara Evans and Jamey Johnson, Stellar Awards Gospel Artist of the Year Pastor Mike Jr., NBC’s “The Voice” top contestants Worth the Wait, Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell, “American Idol” winners Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks, “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice, Motown legend Martha Reeves, and the Legendary Blind Boys of Alabama, with the combined youth and adult choirs of The World Games 2022. Faculty, staff and students from UAB contributed to the music, costumes, organization, talent and performance. Alabama Power was among key corporate sponsors of The World Games 2022 and presented the opening ceremony.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies, including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, A&E Networks, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society and ESPN Films.

“Hope of Alabama” won Silver Telly awards in the Branded Content category for Editing, Videography/Cinematography and Sports; in the Television category for Directing and Social Impact; and in the Online category for Entertainment.

“Hope of Alabama” won Bronze Telly awards in the Branded Content category for Directing, Live Experiences and Editing; in the Television category for History, Music Video and Sports; in the Online category for Editing, Use of Music and Music Video; and in the People’s Telly category for Branded Content.

“We Shall Overcome” for the opening ceremony won a Silver Telly for Cultural in the Television category.

“VisionLand Fanfare & March,” which was used as “The Athletes’ March” for the opening ceremony, is the Silver Telly winner in the Television category for Use of Music.

“Fanfare & Elegy,” featured as “The Entry of the Flags” for the opening ceremony, is the Bronze Telly winner in the Television category for Use of Music.

It was an honor to serve as artistic and creative director of The World Games 2022 in his home city of Birmingham, Panion says.

“To lead this amazing team of musicians, singers, dancers, technicians and designers, including many of the most famous musicians and singers from the state of Alabama, was reward enough. But to have that work recognized by the industry so meaningfully is just unbelievable,” Panion said.

“Fanfare & Elegy” was originally commissioned for the grand opening of UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center in 1996 by Leonard Slatkin and the National Symphony Orchestra.

This was a record-breaking year for the 44th Annual Telly Awards, with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe, including top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, NASA, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more.

“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Audiostate 55 Entertainment truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Telly Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.