People of Alabama: Lt. Col. Joan Thompson of Prattville

“I stood up the first Space Force Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base. I was the first commander. The coolest thing is learning something new about a domain that we don’t know a lot about. The easiest way to explain the Space Force is that the Department of Defense, in general, we are defending our assets in different domains. Navy, you have the sea. Army, you have the land. Air Force, you have the air. We simply now have a new domain that we must actively defend. It wasn’t always that way. It was a benign domain, but now it is very clear that we have to actively defend our assets. You have the Air Force and the Space Force, the same relationship as the Marines and the Navy. We are only authorized five specialties, and it’s very tech forward: space operations, intelligence, cyber operations, engineering and acquisitions. I’ve been involved with the standup of the service since day one.” – Lt. Col. Joan Thompson of Prattville

Thompson is the commander of the 13th Delta Operations Squadron. She has served for nearly 20 years in the armed services. She found her calling thanks to her mother.

“Listening to my mother, she asked me to try ROTC at Tuskegee University and simply out of obedience, I said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’”

With all that she has accomplished, life has taught Thompson an important lesson.

“Failure is okay. I have to teach myself that again and again on a daily basis. Try not to be a perfectionist. Perfection is not expected. We are human. Our people that love us and are around us are more accepting of our mistakes than we are of our own mistakes. I have to work on that and it’s a constant struggle, so it’s just accepting and being OK with not being perfect.”

