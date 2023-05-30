Alabama’s Community Action Agencies change lives

Jackie Baker calls the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama a “beacon of light” in her life.

Baker credits the agency, where she now serves as program coordinator, for helping her successfully emerge from a long and difficult journey that took her from substance user; to living on the street and losing her children; to convicted criminal; to finally becoming a college graduate who helps others who are going through tough times, just like she did.

May is Community Action Month, which recognizes the important work that Community Action Agencies across Alabama and the nation do every day to help individuals and families. At Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, Baker helps people through a variety of programs, from utility and rental assistance, to Meals on Wheels for the elderly and disabled, to home weatherization, to assistance for the homeless. The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund, created by Alabama Power more than 30 years ago, works closely with Community Action Agencies across the state to support their good work.

Learn more about Baker’s journey, and the good works she and the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama are doing, in the video below. To find out more about the many Community Action Agencies in Alabama, visit the Community Action Association of Alabama at caaalabama.org.

Jackie Baker’s amazing journey from drug addiction, prison to helping others at Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.