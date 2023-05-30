James Spann: Humidity levels creep up for Alabama in warmer days ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THIS AFTERNOON: The sky is partly to mostly sunny across Alabama with temperatures mostly between 80 and 85 degrees, a little below average for late May. Nothing is showing up on radar at midafternoon, and most places will be dry through tonight. The low Tuesday morning will be in the 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We expect partly sunny, warm days with higher humidity levels and highs in the 80s. We will need to mention widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers or storms, but odds of any community seeing rain daily will be 20-30%, very typical weather for late May and early June in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Alabama’s weather won’t change much, but heat levels will be higher, with some spots touching 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Expect partly sunny days and fair nights, with a few spotty afternoon showers or storms possible. The probability of any one specific location seeing rain both days will hold at 20-30%.

NEXT WEEK: Global models suggest a cold front could bring a higher chance of rain toward the middle of the week, with some potential for a drier air mass by the end of the week.

TROPICS: An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is associated with a surface trough of low pressure interacting with an upper-level trough over the central Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for additional development over the next several days as the system meanders over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The system is then forecast to move across the Florida Peninsula this weekend and emerge into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by early next week. Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the Florida Peninsula (not the Panhandle) later this week.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1927: The Kentucky River peaked during a massive flood that killed 89 people and left thousands homeless. Torrential rains caused this unprecedented flood.

ON THIS DATE IN 1988: Memorial Day heralded heavy snow in some of the mountains and higher passes of Wyoming, closing roads in Yellowstone Park. McDonald Pass, Montana, was blanketed with 8 inches of snow, while the temperature at Miles City, Montana, soared to 94 degrees.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.