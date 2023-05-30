James Spann: Warmer days ahead for Alabama, with slowly rising humidity

James Spann forecasts warmer days ahead for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

WARMING TREND AHEAD: Temperatures remain very pleasant across Alabama this morning; most north Alabama communities are in the 50s with a clear sky. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky today with a high in the mid 80s; the average high for Birmingham on May 30 is 85. Moisture levels will be a tad higher today, and a few small, isolated showers could show up this afternoon, but the chance of any one spot seeing one of those is only 5-10%.

REST OF THE WEEK: We expect partly sunny, warm days, with higher humidity and highs in the 80s. We will need to mention widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers or storms, but odds of any community seeing rain daily will be 20-30%, very typical weather for late May and early June in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Alabama’s weather won’t change much, but heat levels will be higher, with some spots touching 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Look for partly sunny days, fair nights and a few spotty afternoon showers or storms possible. The probability of any one specific location seeing rain both days will be around 20%.

NEXT WEEK: Global models suggest a cold front could bring a higher chance of rain toward the middle of the week, with some potential for a drier air mass by Thursday or Friday, June 8-9.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet; the first day of the hurricane season is Thursday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1927: The Kentucky River peaked during a massive flood that killed 89 people and left thousands homeless. Torrential rains caused this unprecedented flood.

ON THIS DATE IN 1988: Memorial Day heralded heavy snow in some of the mountains and higher passes of Wyoming, closing roads in Yellowstone Park. McDonald Pass, Montana, was blanketed with 8 inches of snow, while the temperature at Miles City, Montana, soared to 94 degrees.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.