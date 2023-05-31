Attention Alabama: Be prepared for hurricane season 2023
It’s that time of year again: hurricane season. Alabamians need to be prepared for the possibility of severe tropical weather during the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. That includes making safety a priority and having a family emergency plan and emergency supplies ready to go.
Here are some tips about putting your emergency plan together, what to do before and after a severe storm, and what to include in your emergency survival kit.
Before the storm:
- Know the elevation level of your property and whether it’s in a flood plain.
- Assign duties for each family member before the storm.
- Store important family papers and keepsakes in a safe place.
- Have contact information and a standby plan for elderly family members or friends who live alone.
- If you are in an area with a risk for sustained high winds and damage, consider putting plywood over windows.
- Anchor patio and yard furniture.
- Turn off propane tanks.
- Charge cellphones and make sure you have fresh batteries in a portable radio and weather radio.
- Pre-cool your home, in case of an extended outage.
- If there is the potential for tornadoes, remember: the safest place is on the lowest level in a room with no windows.
If you have to evacuate:
- Obey all evacuation orders and instructions from local officials.
- Have a planned destination after you evacuate.
- Map alternate routes in case roads are blocked.
- Notify relatives via text or social media.
- Know where emergency shelters are located.
- Have a plan for your pets; many shelters do not allow animals.
- Set a designated meeting place for after the storm, in case loved ones get separated.
What to include in a 72-hour disaster kit, and other emergency supplies:
- First-aid kit.
- Medications.
- Nonperishable food and water.
- Battery operated radio and weather radio.
- Flashlight and batteries.
- Backup cellphone chargers.
- Personal hygiene items.
- Baby supplies.
- Pet food.
- Dust masks.
- Work gloves.
- Fire extinguisher.
After the storm:
- Stay away from downed or hanging power lines and keep children and pets away.
- Avoid fallen trees or debris where downed lines may be hiding.
- Report a power outage or hazardous situation at AlabamaPower.com or via Alabama Power’s automated reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726).
- Turn off appliances to avoid any potential safety hazards when power is restored.
- Make sure roads are safe before driving. Do not cross flooded roads.
Generator safety:
- While portable generators can help keep appliances running during outages, they can also be deadly when used improperly. Always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Connect only essential appliances, such as the refrigerator, directly to the generator. Never plug a generator into your household wiring, which can cause serious injury.
- To avoid the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning, always operate generators outdoors in a well-ventilated, dry area, away from open windows or air intakes to the home. A good location is a carport or other roofed structure open on four sides.
Find more information about storm safety at alabamapower.com/storm. Learn more about hurricane preparedness at noaa.gov/hurricane-prep.