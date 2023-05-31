Attention Alabama: Be prepared for hurricane season 2023

It’s that time of year again: hurricane season. Alabamians need to be prepared for the possibility of severe tropical weather during the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. That includes making safety a priority and having a family emergency plan and emergency supplies ready to go.

Here are some tips about putting your emergency plan together, what to do before and after a severe storm, and what to include in your emergency survival kit.

Before the storm:

Know the elevation level of your property and whether it’s in a flood plain.

Assign duties for each family member before the storm.

Store important family papers and keepsakes in a safe place.

Have contact information and a standby plan for elderly family members or friends who live alone.

If you are in an area with a risk for sustained high winds and damage, consider putting plywood over windows.

Anchor patio and yard furniture.

Turn off propane tanks.

Charge cellphones and make sure you have fresh batteries in a portable radio and weather radio.

Pre-cool your home, in case of an extended outage.

If there is the potential for tornadoes, remember: the safest place is on the lowest level in a room with no windows.



If you have to evacuate:

Obey all evacuation orders and instructions from local officials.

Have a planned destination after you evacuate.

Map alternate routes in case roads are blocked.

Notify relatives via text or social media.

Know where emergency shelters are located.

Have a plan for your pets; many shelters do not allow animals.

Set a designated meeting place for after the storm, in case loved ones get separated.

What to include in a 72-hour disaster kit, and other emergency supplies:

First-aid kit.

Medications.

Nonperishable food and water.

Battery operated radio and weather radio.

Flashlight and batteries.

Backup cellphone chargers.

Personal hygiene items.

Baby supplies.

Pet food.

Dust masks.

Work gloves.

Fire extinguisher.

After the storm:

Stay away from downed or hanging power lines and keep children and pets away.

Avoid fallen trees or debris where downed lines may be hiding.

Report a power outage or hazardous situation at AlabamaPower.com or via Alabama Power’s automated reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726).

Turn off appliances to avoid any potential safety hazards when power is restored.

Make sure roads are safe before driving. Do not cross flooded roads.

Generator safety:

While portable generators can help keep appliances running during outages, they can also be deadly when used improperly. Always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Connect only essential appliances, such as the refrigerator, directly to the generator. Never plug a generator into your household wiring, which can cause serious injury.

To avoid the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning, always operate generators outdoors in a well-ventilated, dry area, away from open windows or air intakes to the home. A good location is a carport or other roofed structure open on four sides.

Find more information about storm safety at alabamapower.com/storm. Learn more about hurricane preparedness at noaa.gov/hurricane-prep.