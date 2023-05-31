Published On: 05.31.23 | 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

Attention Alabama: Be prepared for hurricane season 2023

It’s that time of year again: hurricane season. Alabamians need to be prepared for the possibility of severe tropical weather during the Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. That includes making safety a priority and having a family emergency plan and emergency supplies ready to go.

Here are some tips about putting your emergency plan together, what to do before and after a severe storm, and what to include in your emergency survival kit.

Before the storm:

  • Know the elevation level of your property and whether it’s in a flood plain.
  • Assign duties for each family member before the storm.
  • Store important family papers and keepsakes in a safe place.
  • Have contact information and a standby plan for elderly family members or friends who live alone.
  • If you are in an area with a risk for sustained high winds and damage, consider putting plywood over windows.
  • Anchor patio and yard furniture.
  • Turn off propane tanks.
  • Charge cellphones and make sure you have fresh batteries in a portable radio and weather radio.
  • Pre-cool your home, in case of an extended outage.
  • If there is the potential for tornadoes, remember: the safest place is on the lowest level in a room with no windows.
If you have to evacuate:

  • Obey all evacuation orders and instructions from local officials.
  • Have a planned destination after you evacuate.
  • Map alternate routes in case roads are blocked.
  • Notify relatives via text or social media.
  • Know where emergency shelters are located.
  • Have a plan for your pets; many shelters do not allow animals.
  • Set a designated meeting place for after the storm, in case loved ones get separated.

What to include in a 72-hour disaster kit, and other emergency supplies:

  • First-aid kit.
  • Medications.
  • Nonperishable food and water.
  • Battery operated radio and weather radio.
  • Flashlight and batteries.
  • Backup cellphone chargers.
  • Personal hygiene items.
  • Baby supplies.
  • Pet food.
  • Dust masks.
  • Work gloves.
  • Fire extinguisher.

After the storm:

  • Stay away from downed or hanging power lines and keep children and pets away.
  • Avoid fallen trees or debris where downed lines may be hiding.
  • Report a power outage or hazardous situation at AlabamaPower.com or via Alabama Power’s automated reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726).
  • Turn off appliances to avoid any potential safety hazards when power is restored.
  • Make sure roads are safe before driving. Do not cross flooded roads.

Generator safety:

  • While portable generators can help keep appliances running during outages, they can also be deadly when used improperly. Always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Connect only essential appliances, such as the refrigerator, directly to the generator. Never plug a generator into your household wiring, which can cause serious injury.
  • To avoid the potential for carbon monoxide poisoning, always operate generators outdoors in a well-ventilated, dry area, away from open windows or air intakes to the home. A good location is a carport or other roofed structure open on four sides.

Find more information about storm safety at alabamapower.com/storm. Learn more about hurricane preparedness at noaa.gov/hurricane-prep.

