Power Moves: Abe Harper sees direct connection between business and community in Mobile

Abe Harper wears multiple hats, both in his business and in the community.

The president and CEO of Harper Technologies also serves on a number of boards, including Innovate Alabama, Innovation Portal, Goodwill Gulf Coast and the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs.

“Realistically, I serve in any capacity that I would want my team to serve in,” he said. “We’re considered a small business, very team and family oriented, so we all carry our weight.”

Harper Technologies, an IT services and solutions company, operates on a business model with two core ideas: to problem-solve and create jobs within the Mobile community.

“We like to be a conduit; as we receive, we like to give back,” Harper said. “We have an implicit understanding in our company that it is okay and advisable to go serve, mentor and pour back into the community where you are receiving from – because that community is just as much giving and needing to receive as you are.”

Hear more from Harper in our Power Moves profile.

Power Moves: Abe Harper of Harper Technologies from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.