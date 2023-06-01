As hurricane season begins, a look-back to Alabama Power’s work in New Jersey after Superstorm Sandy

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins today, and Alabama Power is ready in case a hurricane strikes. The company is also prepared to support others, should a hurricane wreak havoc elsewhere.

Under the company’s mutual assistance agreements, Alabama Power’s experienced crews have long been sought after by other utilities to help them restore power after natural disasters. That was the case 10 years ago, following the devastation wrought across the Northeast by Superstorm Sandy.

Check out this video about a small, coastal town in New Jersey where Alabama Power crews changed lives for the better after Sandy tore through the community.

Return to Fair Haven from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.