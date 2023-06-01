Can’t Miss Alabama: Vulcan’s Birthday Bash, Alexander City Sun Festival, summer-like events

Vulcan’s 119th Birthday Bash

Celebrate Vulcan’s 119th Birthday Bash at Birmingham’s Vulcan Park and Museum on Sunday, June 4, from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy a wonderful Sunday afternoon with “the Big Guy” himself among special guest appearances from Spider-Man, Tiana and Vesta. There will be more than 17 vendors with activities for children of all ages, including prize wheels, basketball, soccer games, cornhole and face painting. Aww Shucks!, Sweet Spun, The Recipe, Who Dat Sno Cone and other food trucks will be onsite with food for purchase. The first 500 children will receive a Vulcan favor swag bag including Bud’s Best Cookies. Buy tickets here.

Vulcan Park and Museum will celebrate Vulcan’s 119th birthday June 4 with food and fun. (contributed) Vulcan Park and Museum will celebrate Vulcan’s 119th birthday June 4 with food and fun. (contributed)

Sporting events

Cheer on your favorite team:

The Birmingham Stallions will take on the Philadelphia Stars Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Click here for the complete schedule. Buy tickets here. Follow the Birmingham Stallions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The Birmingham Barons will battle the Mississippi Braves at Regions Field through Sunday, June 4. The Barons will meet the Braves Thursday and Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Birmingham Legion FC will face the Memphis 901 FC Wednesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Tickets for the match start at $10.

Hot Wharf Summer

The Sparks After Dark fireworks show will flash to life again this summer at The Wharf in Orange Beach every Monday through July 31. Stick around and dance to the rhythm of the beat with DJ Matt, ride a camel and see the snap, crackle and pop of color all season long. DJ Matt will perform from 6-9 p.m., fireworks kick off at 8:45 p.m. and the Spectra Laser Light Experience shows are at 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Opelika’s Summer Swing Concert Series

Mark your calendar for family entertainment on the bank of Rocky Brook Creek every Tuesday through Aug. 1. The concert offers live entertainment and complementary rides on the Rocky Brook Rocket vintage train. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and have a picnic. For a nominal fee, hot dogs and hamburgers are served from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for the complete schedule. Admission to the concert is free. The venue is Monkey Park in Opelika.

Sun Festival Alexander City

The annual family-friendly festival will have entertainment, live music, food and KidsFest through Saturday, June 10. The festival will wrap up with the Alexander City Jazz Festival in Strand Park and Lake Martin Amphitheater. For more information, call 256-234-3461. The detailed event schedule is here. Stay updated on Facebook.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Live concerts include:

June 1: TLC and Shaggy Hot Summer Nights with En Vogue and Sean Kingston, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

June 1: Trey Kennedy, Alabama Theatre in Birmingham.

June 2: Koe Wetzel, The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

June 3: Ryan Adams and The Cardinals, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

June 3: Brit Floyd – The Pink Floyd Tribute Show, Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

June 4: Weezer with Modest Mouse and Momma at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.

Sheila E.

Drummer, singer, songwriter, author and humanitarian Shelia Cecelia Escovedo, known as Sheila E., will perform at the Alys Stephens Center Thursday, June 1. Her hit songs include “The Glamorous Life,” “The Belle of St. Mark” and “Sister Fate.” Before starting a solo career, Sheila E. performed with Prince, Ringo Starr, George Duke, Alphonso Johnson, Lionel Richie, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and Herbie Hancock. Follow this link for ticket information.

Pride Month Festivities in Birmingham

Upcoming events include:

June 1: Pride Kick-off and Awards Reception, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Clubhouse on Highland.

June 2: Community Closet Block Party, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., AIDS Alabama.

June 2: the Holder Reunion Show, 11:30 p.m., Quest Club.

June 3: Funky Food Truck Festival, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Cahaba Brewing Company.

June 3: Birmingham Big Gay History Bus Tour, Register at centralalabamapride.org.

June 3: Pride Picnic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Covenant Community Church.

June 4: Apollo in Toyland Drag Brunch, B&A Warehouse.

June 4: SHOUT Film Screening – Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 7 p.m., Sidewalk Film and Cinema Center.

June 5: Pride Bingo, 7 p.m., Birmingham AIDS Outreach.

June 6: Pride Skate Night, 7 p.m., Birmingham AIDS Outreach.

June 7: Pride Family Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., McWane Science Center.

June 7: Pride Idol, 9 p.m., Saturn.

June 8: Community Interfaith Service, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church.

June 8: Pride Bowling, 9 p.m., Bowlero.

Watch for weekly updates.

First Friday Art Walk

Visit downtown Tuscaloosa the first Friday of each month to see art exhibits displayed at galleries and coffee shops. Along the way, check out retail shops and restaurants downtown. The galleries will be open later than usual to welcome anyone who wants to stop for drinks, appetizers and live music. Participating galleries include Harrison Galleries, the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center and artist Caleb O’Connor’s studio. For more information, visit the website or call 205-758-5195.