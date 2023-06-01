James Spann: Alabama showers few and far between through the weekend

James Spann forecasts a quiet stretch for Alabama’s weather from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

CALM DAYS: Welcome to meteorological summer. This is also the first day of the Atlantic basin hurricane season, and Alabama’s weather will remain calm through the weekend. We expect partly sunny days, fair nights and only isolated afternoon and evening showers. The chance of any one spot seeing a brief shower each day is only 10-20%, generally between 2 and 9 p.m. The high today and Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s; by the weekend, highs will be near 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The weather won’t change much, with only isolated showers through the week and highs not too far from 90 degrees. There is no sign of any high-impact rain event for Alabama for the next seven to 10 days. TROPICS: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure area over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico have become a little more concentrated during the past several hours. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development over the next day or so as the system meanders over the northeastern or eastern Gulf of Mexico.

However, by this weekend, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development as the system drifts southeastward toward the Florida Peninsula. Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the Florida Peninsula through this weekend. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system only a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm.In terms of weather, the main impact will be increased shower coverage across the Florida Peninsula through the weekend. For the Central Gulf Coast (Gulf Shores to Panama City Beach), we expect only scattered showers, but the rip-current risk will be high today and Friday before improving over the weekend. ON THIS DATE IN 1903: During the early afternoon, one of the most destructive tornadoes in the history of Georgia up to this time struck the outskirts of Gainesville. The track of the storm was about 4 miles long and varied between 100 to 200 feet in width. The tornado touched down about one mile southwest of Gainesville, striking a large cotton mill at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time, just 10 minutes after 750 employees filed into the great structure from dinner. On the top floor of the mill were employed 250 children, and it was here that the greatest loss of life occurred.

ON THIS DATE IN 1934: June started off on a warm note as high temperatures surpassed 100 degrees across parts of the Midwest. Several locations tied or set record high temperatures for June, including Rockford, Illinois, at 106, Mather, Wisconsin, at 105, Hatfield, Wisconsin, at 103, Mondovi, Wisconsin, at 102, Chicago at 102 and Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 102.

